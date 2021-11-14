Finally Infrastructure
Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The WYP panel talks about the passage of the infrastructure bill.
Houston's Sunday morning political debate show! The WYP panel talks about the passage of the infrastructure bill.
Trump was admitted to the hospital on October 2, 2020, while Christie checked himself into Morristown Medical Center in New Jersey the day after.
Fox NewsFox News anchor Chris Wallace repeatedly grilled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Sunday over what he perceived to be hypocrisy from the state’s right-wing leaders’ stance on vaccine mandates.Last month, in response to the White House announcing that workers of large companies will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly, GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order banning “any entity” in the state from enforcing a vaccine mandate. On top of that, Abbott also
“It’s all about transparency, so the American people can judge for themselves,” Meadows griped about Rod Rosenstein in 2018.
via Facebook When the conspiracy theorist Cindy Ficklin applied to become a Colorado school superintendent six months ago, she had a photo of herself online holding a pistol.“It was either my Glock 42 or my Glock 43,” she told The Daily Beast this week.Ficklin had also posted a missive about a supposed global conspiracy among a super-rich elite led by billionaire George Soros.“If you don’t know who George Soros is...you’re not alone - (he’s one of the monsters in the shadows),” she wrote. “Soros
The Department of Defense will respond "appropriately" to a decision this week by the Oklahoma National Guard to rescind the Pentagon's requirement for service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.Driving the news: "We are aware of the memo issued by the Oklahoma Adjutant General regarding COVID vaccination for Guardsmen and the governor’s letter requesting exemption. We will respond to the governor appropriately," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Axios in a statement.Get market news worthy
During an interview with ABC correspondent Jonathan Karl, Trump contended that GOP leadership didn't do enough to keep the party in the White House.
Who had “Madison Cawthorn foils Republican gerrymandering” on their 2021 bingo card? | Editorial
Former President Donald Trump is amping up his battle against “RINOs, sellouts, and known losers" who voted in favor of the infrastructure bill
It's not clear whether GOP State Sen. Doug Ericksen, who opposed a vaccine mandate and other measures to curb the pandemic, is vaccinated.
"We're taking over all the elections," former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon said on his podcast the same day he was indicted for contempt of Congress
China's recent displays of military activity and development have alarmed members of Congress and the Pentagon alike, but according to a former Reagan administration official, no one in office today has the right approach to keeping China at bay.
"If we are going to have one nation under God, which we must, we have to have one religion," Flynn said.
Vice President Kamala Harris was asked how her trip to France has prepared her for the presidency as she walked out of a shop in Paris Saturday.
MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine voters were bracing on Sunday for more drama in a presidential race that already features a "Bong" vs "Bongbong" match-up and a potential 11th-hour challenge by President Rodrigo Duterte against his own daughter for the No. 2 post. Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a Duterte loyalist, registered https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/daughter-philippine-president-duterte-files-candidacy-vp-poll-body-2021-11-13 on Saturday to run for president after withdrawing from the vice presidential race, pitting himself against rivals including Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr, son of the late dictator. Sara Duterte-Carpio, who had been expected to run to succeed her father - who is barred by the constitution from seeking re-election - instead registered for vice president.
Two previously unreported memos emphasize how dedicated Trump was to maintaining his power, democracy be damned, and how far his lawyers were willing to go to keep him in the White House
A copy of the dossier that parents created included screenshots of Facebook conversations parents had about their opposition to topics such as critical race theory.
It would be "inconceivable" for Australia not to join the United States should Washington take action to defend Taiwan, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton said on Saturday. On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the United States and its allies would take unspecified "action" https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-allies-would-take-action-if-taiwan-attacked-blinken-2021-11-10 if China were to use force to alter the status quo over Taiwan.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, on Friday ended her nearly five-year-old defamation lawsuit against the former U.S. president, without receiving an apology or compensation. The abrupt decision to discontinue the case spares Trump from being questioned under oath about accusations he subjected Zervos to unwanted kissing and groping in 2007 after she had sought career advice. Zervos had sued Trump in January 2017 in a New York state court in Manhattan, saying he harmed her reputation by calling such allegations by women "lies" and retweeting a post calling her claims a "hoax."
New York City Police officials have labeled an activist a domestic terrorist after he warned the mayor-elect there would be riots and “bloodshed” if the […]
Tesla founder responds to senator’s ‘fair share’ tweetMusk sold nearly $7bn of stock after controversial Twitter pollBiden approval ratings plunge amid crisis over inflation Elon Musk in Los Angeles in 2019. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters Elon Musk waded into yet another Twitter controversy on Sunday, the Tesla owner and world’s richest person responding to a tweet about tax from Senator Bernie Sanders by writing: “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive.” Sanders, 80, wrote: “We must demand t