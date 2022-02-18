We Finally Know What Putin Planned for a False Flag Op Against Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shannon Vavra
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Russian news agencies are amplifying claims that they have prevented an attempt from Ukraine to explode a chlorine gas tank in separatist territory, Horlivka, in what experts say appears to be the latest attempt from Russia to claim Ukraine is the aggressor and create a pretext to invade.

Ukrainian intelligence warned last month of this very prospect. Ukraine’s defense intelligence agency warned that Russia was preparing to use the presence of chemicals in the same location, Horlivka, as a pretense to attack or advance its aggression against Ukraine.

The news comes just as fears around the world mount that Russia might claim a pretext—and even fabricate one—to invade Ukraine. And at this hour, concerns appear higher than ever that Russia might be poised to launch an all-out assault on Ukraine. Russian media has claimed in recent hours there was an explosion in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR), in what could be the long-awaited false flag operation from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Claims are circulating that the explosion was a car bomb targeting the head of Donbas regional security, Denis Sinenkov.

Pro-Putin Kingpin Declares War Is Coming for Ukraine on Live TV

In just the last several hours, the cadence of bad news coming from Russia has picked up. Russian-backed forces have been shelling targets in Eastern Ukraine and there is little evidence Russia is pulling back forces like it claimed to be doing. The news of the car bomb comes just after the DNR in Eastern Ukraine announced an evacuation due to an alleged imminent attack coming. The Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR) have also ordered an evacuation, according to Reuters.

The head of the DNR Denis Pushilin claims the reason for the evacuation is that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelesnky is plotting an offensive soon. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in an address that claims Ukraine is planning an attack are false. Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a statement, "we categorically refute Russian disinformation reports on Ukraine’s alleged offensive operations or acts of sabotage in chemical production facilities."

U.S. officials have been warning for weeks that Russian leadership is seeking out some kind of pretext for invasion, and in some cases will use its own saboteurs to create a justification to pull the trigger and attack, a senior administration official told The Daily Beast.

And this looks like it fits the bill, as it could create the perfect justification Putin can bring back home to justify an attack, Doug London, a former Senior Operations Officer in the CIA's Clandestine Service, told The Daily Beast.

On some level, Putin “needs to show the Russian people that he’s standing up for their security, fighting evil, that the threat is genuine, that everything Russia’s doing is not to start a war, but because ‘we’re the victims here’ and we’ve got to protect ourselves,” London said.

In recent days the Biden administration has been working to expose just exactly how Russia is planning to create a pretext to invade, according to U.S. intelligence agencies’ collection, in an attempt to destabilize Putin’s plans for invasion. In one case, the Biden administration released information alleging Russia was plotting to produce propaganda videos with graphic images of corpses.

Ukraine’s earlier attempt to call out Russia’s plans in Horlivka in advance of Russian claims about Horlivka and chemicals fit right into that playbook, experts say.

This Surprise ‘Mystery Bridge’ Could Be Putin’s Secret Path to War

“Everything that we’re seeing ... is part of a scenario that is already in play of creating false provocations, of then having to respond to those provocations, and ultimately committing new aggression against Ukraine,” Secretary of State Tony Blinken said Friday at the Munich Security Conference of the recent escalations.

Western attempts to quickly declassify intelligence information on Russia’s internal plans and make them public might not prevent Putin from invading, but the efforts could alter Putin’s game plans, putting him back on his haunches and at a disadvantage, London said.

“It certainly puts them in a difficult position because basically we’re calling the shots. If we’re putting out predictive material that’s borne out by Russian actions or statements,” it shows ”we're anticipating and acting to shape events through insight, and now the Russians are deliberating, ‘well do we still go through with it or not, and if we do can we control escalation and the narrative, and if we don't, have we lost credibility?’”

The ultimate outcome would be to set Putin back and trip him up just as he’s going in for the jugular, said London.

“Then we may be impacting Putin’s timeline and undermining his credibility,” said London, who recently published a memoir on his time in the CIA, The Recruiter: Spying and the Lost Art of American Intelligence. “It forces him to respond, seizing the initiative, so he’s becoming more reactive, adding pressure to Russian decision making.”

For now, Pushilin seems convinced war is here. When asked Friday if a war is beginning, his answer?

"Unfortunately, yes."

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German army reinforcements reach Lithuania amid Ukraine crisis

    A German army convoy of 130 soldiers and 60 vehicles reached Lithuania on Thursday, bringing almost half of planned reinforcements for the country's German-led NATO battlegroup amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was now every indication Russia was planning to invade Ukraine, including signs Moscow was carrying out a false flag operation to provide a pretext, after Ukrainian government forces and pro-Moscow separatists traded fire.

  • UK says Russia attempting to fabricate pretext to invade Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss accused Russia on Thursday of seeking to fabricate a pretext to invade Ukraine after Moscow expressed concerns about escalating military activity in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine. Earlier, Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces traded accusations of firing shells across the ceasefire line in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, in what Kyiv said appeared to be a "provocation". Western countries fear Moscow, which has massed an estimated 150,000 troops near Russia's borders with Ukraine, may try to engineer an escalation of the fighting in eastern Ukraine as an excuse to intervene directly.

  • Last piece of Putin’s puzzle slots into place: preparing Russians for war

    Analysis: Just as Russian armour and helicopters are edging up the border, Russian messaging is also advancing to the brink A cannon mounted on a Russian war ship fires during a naval exercise in the Black Sea, as seen in a still taken from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on 18 February. Photograph: AP The omens of impending war we were warned about now seem to be lining up like the horsemen of the apocalypse. The field hospitals have been set near the border, blood

  • LeBron James Complained To Olympic Coach Mike Krzyzewski About Kobe Bryant In Nastiest Terms: Book

    James reportedly had had enough of his U.S. teammate's ball-hogging leading up to the 2008 Games in Beijing.

  • Ministry of Defence posts map of how Putin could invade Ukraine on Twitter

    The West has been sharing its intelligence on Russian plans for Ukraine with the public.

  • Alumni from China’s top universities demand more thorough investigation into chained woman in viral video

    The Chinese government faces mounting calls for a more thorough investigation of the high-profile case of a woman who was found chained inside a hut in eastern China. Among those putting pressure on the ruling Communist Party and the Chinese State Council are the alumni of two top universities in China – Peking University and Tsinghua University – reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The middle-aged Chinese woman, identified only as Yang, was found detained in a small hut with a chain around the neck by a vlogger who visited a small village in Xuzhou City, Jiangsu Province.

  • We love to ski but are struggling even with a $1 million house budget — what’s an affordable ski town where we can retire?

    Sadly for you, Breckenridge is particularly hot. Many are priced out of their dream ski town with far less. As you know, having a great time in a ski town for one week is not the same as daily living for 52 weeks.

  • Dua Lipa Paired Her Peekaboo Bra With Bizarre Cargo Pants

    That's a lot of pockets.

  • What does it mean to ‘plead the fifth’ – and will Donald Trump do it?

    The ex-president has been ordered to testify in a New York fraud case. Will he invoke his constitutional right to remain silent? Donald Trump. Invoking your right not to answer a question in a criminal case says nothing about your guilt, and no inference may be drawn from it. Photograph: Reuters Donald Trump and his two eldest children have been ordered by a New York judge to appear for a deposition within 21 days, as part of an investigation into the Trump family finances. The development prese

  • Putin is 'enjoying himself' with military build-up, Estonian premier says

    Estonia's prime minister said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is enjoying the international attention generated by Russia's massive military drills on Ukraine's borders and is looking for a successful war to lift support at home. Speaking to Reuters, Kaja Kallas also said the situation was extremely grave and that Moscow must not be given any kind of concessions as long as it maintained more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine. "I think he is clearly enjoying himself, being at the centre of attention in the West, because there were years when he was maybe somewhat overlooked," Kallas said before a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels to discuss the crisis.

  • Civilians evacuated from eastern Ukraine as pro-Russia separatists warn of war

    Pro-Russian separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered the mass evacuation of women, children and elderly civilians to Russia on Friday, alleging that Ukraine was preparing a military offensive. Ukraine immediately denied the accusations.Why it matters: U.S. officials have warned that Russia is preparing to manufacture a pretext to invade Ukraine in the coming days, and that it could take the form of a fabricated escalation in territory controlled by separatists.Get market news worthy of your

  • Scott Eastwood recalls Brad Pitt breaking up 'volatile moment' he had with Shia LaBeouf on the set of 'Fury'

    Though it was written in the script that Eastwood was supposed to spit on the tank, LaBeouf didn't realise and took offense.

  • House GOP leader McCarthy endorses Cheney challenger in Wyoming primary

    In a highly unusual move, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday endorsed Harriet Hageman, the Trump-backed candidate challenging Rep.

  • Satellite images show new military bridge near Ukraine amid Russian buildup

    A new military pontoon bridge has been established over the Pripyat River in Belarus, less than four miles from the Ukraine border, Maxar Technologies found, as satellite images this week continue to show heightened military activity in Belarus, Crimea and western Russia.Why it matters: The Biden administration told reporters last evening that it now believes Russia's claims of withdrawing troops from near Ukraine are "false," Axios' Zachary Basu reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends a

  • Satellite photos give a bird's-eye view of Ukraine crisis

    Widely available commercial satellite imagery of Russian troop positions bracketing Ukraine provides a bird's-eye view of an international crisis as it unfolds. High-resolution photos from commercial satellite companies like Maxar in recent days showed Russian troop assembly areas, airfields, artillery positions and other activities on the Russian side of the Ukrainian border and in southern Belarus as well as on the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. The images confirmed what U.S. and other Western officials have been saying: Russian forces are arrayed within striking distances of Ukraine.

  • Canadian police arrest 2 leaders of protesting truckers

    Hundreds of truckers clogging Canada’s capital stood their ground and defiantly blasted their horns Thursday, even as police arrested two protest leaders and threatened to break up the nearly three-week protest against the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. Busloads of police arrived near Ottawa's Parliament Hill, and workers put up extra fences around government buildings. Police also essentially began sealing off much of the downtown area to outsiders to prevent them from coming to the aid of the protesters.

  • Disney's lagoon in the desert would be another triumph of greed over reason

    Readers on Disney's plans in the Rancho Mirage, Biden supporters' blind spots and hypocrisy of some abortion opponents.

  • 2022 Olympic Medal Count: Here's the Latest Ranking as Olympic Gold History is Made

    The final medals of the Winter Olympics are still on the line, but already a Winter Olympics golden record has been set.

  • A law clerk repeatedly had to tell Trump's lawyer to stop interrupting the judge while she ranted about political bias and right-wing conspiracy theories

    Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, interjected so often that the clerk had to tell her that "when the judge speaks, you have to stop speaking."

  • Journalist Reveals 'Chilling' Text GOP Lawmaker Sent White House Before Jan. 6 Riot

    Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig called this pre-insurrection message “particularly foreboding.”