‘Finally’: LGBTQ+ Charlotteans say this month’s Supreme Court decision was overdue

Linda Lawyer’s first reaction to last week’s surprise Supreme Court decision was, “Oh, finally,” — a sentiment shared by many in Charlotte’s LGBTQ+ community.

The 72-year-old Charlottean, who identifies as a lesbian, said she’s been waiting for this ruling for decades.

The Supreme Court ruled June 15 that the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits sex discrimination, also protects LGBTQ+ workers from workplace discrimination. Before the decision, it was legal in more than half of the country — including North Carolina — to fire workers for being gay, bisexual or transgender.

People who believe they were discriminated against in the workplace on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity can now successfully file lawsuits.

In the past, LGBTQ+ attorney Connie Vetter said consultations about discrimination cases have been very short because there’s not much people could do.

“The answer never feels good. The truth is, if they were discriminated against because of gender identity or sexual orientation, the case would never get very far,” she said.

“There were no protections until last week for someone being threatened at work or terminated for being LGBT, so this is a huge and wonderful change.”

Living a double life

A 2018 Human Rights Campaign report shows that half of LGBTQ+ workers are closeted at work. Lawyer didn’t come out for decades at her job at Duke Energy. She feared being outed in a hostile environment and then subsequently harassed or fired.

“I came to Duke Energy in 1982, and that was everybody’s biggest fear — being outed in the place you worked,” she said. “The No. 1 rule among LGBT people was ‘Don’t out anyone.’”

For most of her 31-year career at the company, Lawyer said she lived a double life, as did most LGBT-identifying people.

“Most people didn’t talk about their personal life, or they made up stories,” she said. “You had to be so careful. And you didn’t have pictures at your desks, which looked so different from someone else’s desk who was straight.”

D Evans never came out at work.

Evans, who identifies as a lesbian biracial woman, did social work and provided medical support to people infected with HIV and AIDS for three years. At her former job, she felt uncomfortable giving presentations to the nearly all-white room. She said she felt like her colleagues already didn’t pay attention to her because she was a person of color. Evans decided she didn’t want to come out as a lesbian in a workplace that was already hostile.