Is It Finally Safe to Buy Facebook Again?

Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) stock surged 11% on Jan. 31 after the social media giant's fourth quarter results crushed Wall Street's estimates. Revenue rose 30% year over year to $16.91 billion, beating expectations by more than $500 million. Net income increased 61% to $6.88 billion and EPS rose 65% to $2.38, beating the analyst consensus by $0.19.

Facebook's monthly active users (MAUs) rose 9% to 2.32 billion, and its daily active users (DAUs) also climbed 9% to 1.52 billion. Its worldwide average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 19% to $7.37. Those robust growth rates allayed concerns that Facebook's privacy and security issues would impede its growth.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. More

Image source: Facebook.

For the first quarter, Facebook expects its revenue growth rate to decelerate sequentially by a mid-single-digit percentage on a constant-currency basis. It expects year-over-year revenue growth to continue to decelerate over the course of 2019. Analysts currently expect that Facebook's revenue will rise 24% in fiscal 2019 but its earnings will stay roughly flat.

The bulls were clearly enthusiastic about Facebook's fourth quarter beat, but the stock remains more than 20% below its 52-week high. Let's take a closer look at Facebook's fourth quarter to see if the stock is worth buying again.

The key numbers

Facebook's 30% increase in revenue represents its slowest growth rate since its IPO, and that slowdown won't end anytime soon. The deceleration was mainly caused by the sluggish growth of its MAUs and DAUs in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Region Q4 MAUs YOY change Q4 DAUs YOY change U.S. and Canada 242 million 1% 186 million 1% Europe 381 million 3% 282 million 2% Asia Pacific 947 million 14% 577 million 16% Rest of World 750 million 8% 478 million 8%

Data source: Facebook Q4 earnings presentation. Chart by author. YOY = year over year.

Facebook's users in the U.S., Canada, and Europe generate significantly more revenue than its users in Asia and the rest of the world.

However, Facebook still grew its ARPU significantly across all four regions, indicating that advertisers weren't deterred by its headline-dominating privacy and security issues. In fact, Facebook added 1 million active advertisers over the past year to bring its total advertiser count to 7 million.

Region Q4 ARPU Growth (YOY) U.S. and Canada $34.86 30% Europe $10.98 24% Asia Pacific $2.96 17% Rest of World $2.11 13%

Data source: Facebook Q4 earnings presentation. Chart by author. YOY = year over year.

Revenue from Instagram -- which wasn't disclosed separately -- also contributed to Facebook's growth, as Instagram Stories surpassed 500 million DAUs. Instagram's closest rival, Snap's Snapchat, had just 186 million DAUs in the third quarter.

Furthermore, Facebook's DAU count rose sequentially in the U.S., Canada, and Europe during the fourth quarter, after declining in Europe and remaining steady in the U.S. and Canada during the third quarter.

This indicates that the dip in the third quarter was likely a temporary news-driven event, and Facebook can gradually replace those lost users as long as it avoids more high-profile scandals. Rising ARPU should gradually offset slower user growth in the U.S. and Canada and stabilize its top-line growth over the long term.

Stabilizing margins and inflated earnings

Facebook's operating margin fell 11 percentage points year over year to 46% during the fourth quarter, due to higher infrastructure investments and a 42% increase in its headcount. However, that also represents a 4 percentage point improvement from the third quarter.