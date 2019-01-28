Is It Finally Safe to Buy Western Digital for Its 5% Yield?

Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) rallied 8% on Jan. 25 after the disk drive maker followed up a second quarter miss with updated guidance for the third quarter. WD's revenue dropped 21% annually to $4.23 billion during the second quarter and missed estimates by $30 million. Its non-GAAP net income plunged 65% to $424 million, and its EPS declined 63% to $1.45 per share, missing expectations by a nickel.

For the third quarter, WD expects its revenue to decline 24%-28% annually and for its non-GAAP EPS to fall 83%-89%, which indicates that the cyclical declines in disk drive sales and memory prices won't bottom out anytime soon. Nonetheless, WD's post-earnings rally indicates that some investors think that this hated stock -- which has been cut in half over the past 12 months -- could be bottoming out.

WD's forward P/E of 6 and its forward dividend yield of 5% might look tempting to some bottom-fishing investors. But should we really consider WD a value play when its core business is stuck in a cyclical downturn?

A closer look at WD's problems

WD's growth in revenue, non-GAAP earnings, and free cash flow (FCF) all deteriorated over the past year. Its guidance for the third quarter indicates that this slowdown will continue:

Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Revenue 9% 8% 6% (3%) (21%) Non-GAAP EPS 72% 52% 23% (15%) (63%) Free cash flow (37%) (17%) (16%) (46%) (96%)

Year-over-year growth. Source: WD quarterly reports.

Two relentless headwinds are battering WD's business. First, soft demand for platter-based HDDs (hard disk drives) in the PC and enterprise markets caused its HDD revenues, which accounted for 49% of its second quarter revenue, to fall 24% annually.

Second, tumbling prices for NAND (flash) memory chips caused its revenue from SSDs (solid-state drives) and memory chips, which accounted for the remaining 51% of its revenue, to decline 18%. WD significantly increased its exposure to the flash market with its acquisition of SanDisk in 2016, which initially juiced up its sales but backfired when memory prices peaked last year.

Those cyclical headwinds caused WD to lose its pricing power. As a result, the non-GAAP gross margins for its HDD and Flash units quickly deteriorated:

Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 HDD 30% 33% 32% 32% 27% Flash 57% 55% 51% 34% 35% Total 43.2% 43.4% 41% 38% 31.3%

Non-GAAP gross margins. Source: WD quarterly reports.

WD expects its gross margin to contract to about 28% for the third quarter, which is well below its long-term gross margin target of 35%-40%. But during the conference call CEO Steve Milligan reaffirmed that target range, and stated that WD would "periodically operate below the range and periodically operate above the range" due to cyclical price changes.