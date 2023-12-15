We Finally Saw That Missing Space Tomato and Wish We Hadn't

The lost tomatoes were recently recovered after a year of being MIA.



For a year, a rogue tomato was missing in action on board the International Space Station (ISS), sparking rumors that an astronaut may have eaten it during a moment of weakness. It turns out that there were actually two missing tomatoes, not just one, found squished in a tiny ziplock bag, and they’re looking a little rough tbh.

NASA shared an update on the case of the missing tomatoes on Thursday, releasing a photo of the retrieved ziplock bag containing the “dehydrated and slightly squished” tomatoes that still have “no visible microbial or fungal growth,” the space agency wrote. Although a lot went into finding the tomatoes, they were thrown away and will not be coming home for analysis on Earth.



Rubio spent a record-breaking 371 days on board the ISS, and yet he still didn’t find the tomato during his long sting in low Earth orbit. “Hopefully somebody will find it someday, some little shriveled up thing in a ziplock bag,” Rubio said after returning home.

They certainly did, but the rogue tomatoes were immediately discarded, according to NASA. The Veg-05 experiment used the space station’s Veggie facility to grow dwarf tomatoes, studying the impact of light quality and fertilizer on the growth of fruit, its microbial food safety, nutritional value, and how it tastes.

