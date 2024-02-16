Finally. Work starts to rid Fishers of despised Michigan Left Turn on Allisonville Road

Construction is scheduled to begin in March on a roundabout at 96th Street and Allisonville Road, two years after Fishers officials announced they would replace the unpopular Michigan Left turn at the intersection.

The Fishers Board of Public Works and Safety awarded a $650,000 contract this week to American Structurepoint for construction inspections as Reith-Riley Construction completes the project.

The roundabout is expected to be finished in February 2025.

The project will supplant the 11-year-old Michigan Left turn that many drivers found confusing. The configuration eliminates left turns by having motorists make a right turn, then doing a U-turn a couple hundred feet later.

The roundabout, which was projected to cost $4.5 million two years ago, is being built in concert with a large residential and commercial project on the Northwest corner of Allisonville and 96th Street.

The $135 million River Place development will include apartments, townhouses and retail space next to a 125-acre park along the White River developed by the city.

