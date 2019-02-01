Is It Finally Time to Buy Advanced Micro Devices?

Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD's) (NASDAQ: AMD) stock recently surged to its highest levels since early December after the chipmaker's fourth-quarter earnings report. The double-digit rally was surprising, since AMD's numbers and guidance were mixed.

AMD's revenue rose 6% annually to $1.42 billion, which missed estimates by $20 million. Its non-GAAP net income rose more than tenfold to $87 million, or $0.08 per share, which met expectations. On a GAAP basis, AMD generated $38 million in net income, compared to a loss of $19 million a year earlier.

A man paints a rising stock chart on a wall. More

Image source: Getty Images.

For the first quarter, AMD expects its revenue to fall 24% annually, compared to the consensus forecast for an 11% drop. AMD didn't provide any bottom-line guidance, but it should remain profitable by both GAAP and non-GAAP metrics as it gains $60 million in IP licensing revenues during the quarter.

AMD's post-earnings rally was likely sparked by three things: its consistent profitability, which led to its most profitable year since 2011; low expectations after Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) posted weak numbers; and shorts covering their positions (14% of the float was being shorted on Jan. 25).

However, AMD still remains well below its 52-week high of $34. So is it finally time to buy AMD? Or will this enthusiasm fade as investors focus on its other headwinds?

The key numbers

AMD splits its business into two core segments: computing and graphics, which sells its Ryzen x86 CPUs and Radeon GPUs, and EESC (enterprise, embedded, and semi-custom) chips, which include SoCs (system on chips) for gaming consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One and its Epyc data center chips. Here's how those two businesses fared last quarter.

Segment Q4 2018 Revenue Sequential Growth Annual Growth Computing and graphics $986 million 5% 9% EESC $443 million (39%) 0%

Source: AMD Q4 earnings report.

AMD attributed the steady growth of its computing and graphics business to robust sales of its Ryzen CPUs, which gained market share against Intel's CPUs for five straight quarters. That strength offset the softer sales of AMD's Radeon GPUs, which were impacted by the downturn in cryptocurrency prices.

The EESC business was weighed down by seasonally lower demand for gaming consoles and the absence of IP-related revenues, which offset its "significant growth" in its Epyc data center revenues. That growth notably contradicted Intel and NVIDIA's recent warnings about decelerating data center chip sales.