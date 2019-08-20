Is It Finally Time to Buy SINA and Weibo?

SINA (NASDAQ: SINA) and its social media platform Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) have both lost about 40% of their value over the past 12 months on concerns about their sluggish growth, the trade war, and the economic slowdown in China.

However, both stocks recently rallied sharply after their second-quarter numbers topped analysts' expectations. Do those green shoots indicate that the two beaten-down Chinese tech stocks are finally ready to rebound?

A confused investor looks at a wall of stock tickers.. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The key problems

SINA spun off Weibo in an IPO in 2014, but it retains a majority voting stake in the company and still generates most of its revenue from the social media platform. Both companies' growth decelerated significantly over the past year.

YOY revenue growth Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 SINA 50% 26% 14% 8% (1%) Weibo 68% 44% 28% 14% 1%

YOY = Year-over-year. Source: Quarterly reports.

That slowdown occurred because SINA and Weibo generate most of their revenue from ads. The economic slowdown in China torpedoed companies' marketing budgets, while tough competitors in the space -- including heavyweights like Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU), Tencent (OTC: TCEHY), and ByteDance -- exacerbated the pain.

SINA didn't offer any guidance, but Weibo expects its revenue to rise 6%-9% annually on a constant currency basis in the third quarter (compared to 7% constant currency growth in the second quarter), which suggests that its core business is finally stabilizing.

Diversification beyond ads

SINA and Weibo are both diversifying their businesses away from ads. SINA is expanding its fintech business, while Weibo is expanding its live video streaming platform.

As a result, Weibo's core ad revenue stayed roughly flat annually during the second quarter, but its value-added service (VAS) revenue (mainly from its live video platform) rose 8% and accounted for 14% of its top line.

That growth, along with SINA's own fintech revenue, boosted SINA's non-advertising revenue -- which accounted for nearly a fifth of its top line -- 19% annually during the quarter. SINA's core advertising revenue, which includes Weibo's ads, fell 5%, mainly due to weak demand for ads on its older news portal sites, which face tough competition from popular news aggregator apps like ByteDance's Toutiao, Tencent News, and Tencent-backed Qutoutiao.

A young woman looks at her smartphone. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The main pillars of growth