It’s finally time to put bad landlords out of business, fix loopholes on property sales

(This opinion article represents the collective viewpoint of the Akron Beacon Journal’s Editorial Board, which includes two editors and four community members.)

Other than food, there’s nothing more fundamental to human survival than making sure you and your loved ones have a safe place to live.

It’s a need most Americans take for granted as they can afford to buy or rent suitable housing. But for too many others, their living arrangements are in a constant state of flux thanks to economic challenges and unscrupulous landlords who prey on people and manipulate real estate in lower-income areas.

A recent Akron Beacon Journal investigation extensively detailed the devastating problems these slumlords can create while operating a complex web of companies that make it difficult for local officials to trace true ownership or enforce safety standards.

The business model works roughly like this: Buy a cheap distressed property, rent it for as much as possible for as long as possible, spend as little as possible on upkeep and fail to pay any taxes until the county forecloses. In some cases, owners will then try to buy the same property back at a sheriff’s sale.

For example, Summit County officials worked hard in 2018 to crack down on property owner Gary Thomas, but he’s still in business renting to people today and, as of our Nov. 16 report, owed about $165,000 in property taxes. That’s the largest back-tax bill by any single landlord in the Greater Akron rental market, according to a reporter’s analysis. And he’s also facing numerous code violation complaints.

Fortunately, we believe there are a few realistic solutions Ohio lawmakers could study and implement to stop some of this behavior.

First, when most people buy and sell homes, closing agents ensure that all property taxes are paid before the sale, including a cash transfer of taxes from the seller to buyer for any amount owed in the current year. That’s not always the case in less scrupulous transactions, with delinquent taxes left on the books and acquired by the buyer of a property.

To us, any property transfer should require the complete payment of all property taxes before a deed can be transferred.

Ohio also should allow judges to bar anyone significantly delinquent on their property taxes from acquiring new properties. This could be accomplished much like Ohio eliminated frivolous lawsuits from prisoners and others by allowing judges to label a small number of people as vexatious litigators.

Why not allow county auditor or fiscal agents to seek a similar legal designation for the rare individuals or companies who don’t pay their taxes? This would force them to obtain judicial approval of new acquisitions, although the web of companies some operate could make this challenging to enforce.

A bill introduced in 2022 by Sen. Louis Blessing III, R-Cincinnati, would have made people ineligible to buy property at sheriff’s sales if they owed any fines for building code violations or current violations that had not been fixed. Unfortunately, the sensible bill died in committee.

Locally, there’s also a need for Summit County and the city of Akron, which both maintain separate rental registration programs, to more closely align their efforts and track the same information to help identify landlord issues. Landlords don’t care about city boundaries.

As Shammas Malik becomes Akron’s mayor in January, we know housing is among his top priorities, including a program to ensure tenants facing eviction have legal representation. Much more work also needs to be done to educate tenants about their rights, enforce building codes and crack down on those who prey on renters.

We urge Malik to work closely with the Summit County Fiscal Office, Summit County Land Bank and our state lawmakers to craft meaningful solutions.

It’s time to close loopholes allowing landlords to exploit the system.

People have a right to safe housing.

