'Finally': Tuskegee Airmen honored 73 years after competition win was 'swept under the rug'

Christine Fernando, USA TODAY
·6 min read

The 332nd Fighter Group, better known as the Tuskegee Airmen, made history in 1949 as winners of the first Top Gun contest, a gunnery competition that drew top pilots from across the Air Force.

But when their names were announced, the room remained quiet. There was no applause. A photographer snapped a single photo of the team with its trophy, which was left in storage for 55 years afterward.

“Our victory was swept under the rug,” retired Lt. Col. James Harvey III, former fighter pilot with the 332nd Fighter Group, told USA TODAY.

As a high schooler, Harvey watched from his front yard as four P-40 fighter planes flew in formation above him. In that moment, he decided he wanted to be an Air Force pilot.

Harvey was drafted into the army and sent to Fort Belvoir in Virginia to help build airfields, he said. But he quickly realized the work wasn’t for him and decided to apply for cadet training. Soon after, he was in Tuskegee, Alabama, at a flying school built for Black pilots in the then-segregated U.S. Air Force.

“And the rest is history,” said Harvey, now 98.

'WE LOST AN AMERICAN HERO': Tuskegee Airman Charles McGee, 102, dies

Retired Lt. Col. James Harvey III, former fighter pilot with the 332nd Fighter Group, was part of the team that won the first-ever U.S. Air Force Top Gun Contest.
Retired Lt. Col. James Harvey III, former fighter pilot with the 332nd Fighter Group, was part of the team that won the first-ever U.S. Air Force Top Gun Contest.

Harvey describes himself as a perfectionist. He practiced a maneuver until it was perfect, dead set on “being the best at what I did.” Most of all, he simply loved flying.

“Flying is something you can't explain,” he said. “You have to experience it to really understand. There's nothing like it.”

After completing combat training in April 1945, Harvey joined the Tuskegee Airmen, the now-legendary group of Black pilots who served during World War II.

During the war, the Tuskegee Airmen, nicknamed the “Red Tails” for painting the tails of their aircrafts bright red, shot down 112 enemy aircrafts and destroyed 150 aircrafts on the ground, as well as 600 railroad cars and 40 boats, according to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. “By any measure, the Tuskegee project proved a resounding success,” according to the museum.

A team of four highly-skilled Tuskegee pilots was sent to Las Vegas for the first USAF Aerial Gunnery Competition in 1949. The pilots — Capt. Alva Temple, 1st Lt. Harry Stewart, 1st Lt. Halbert Alexander and Harvey — competed in aerial gunnery, panel strafing, dive bombing, skip bombing and rocket firing events, Harvey said.

“We knew we were gonna win,” Harvey said. “Plus, we had plenty of incentive.”

AIR FORCE DIVERSITY: Tuskegee Airmen honored on Veterans Day even as military lacks officer diversity

Pilots of the 332nd Fighter Group, better known as the now-legendary Tuskegee Airmen, won the first-ever USAF Aerial Gunnery Competition in 1949.
Pilots of the 332nd Fighter Group, better known as the now-legendary Tuskegee Airmen, won the first-ever USAF Aerial Gunnery Competition in 1949.

Before they left for Las Vegas, their commander, Gen. Benjamin O. Davis Jr., who Harvey said was known for being strict, told them: “If you don’t win, don’t come back.”

But the 332nd Fighter Group’s competitors didn’t expect much.

“They didn't see us as legitimate competitors,” Harvey said. “We as a race weren't supposed to be able to do anything, except maybe sing and dance. That's about it. But you don't pay any attention to that. You go out and do what you have to do.”

Harvey’s competitors also flew more advanced aircrafts: the P-51 Mustang and P-82 Twin Mustang, according to an AARP documentary released Friday. Meanwhile, his teammates were flying the “obsolete” P-47 Thunderbolt, though Harvey says “it’s the skill of the pilot, not the aircraft that matters most.”

“We weren't supposed to win it, according to them,” Harvey said. “But we won it. We came here to win, and we won.”

But they did nothing to celebrate the victory. The hotel the pilots were staying in was segregated, and its owners had only begrudgingly allowed them to stay because they were part of an Air Force competition. Harvey said there was not much to do besides head back to their hotel rooms.

A photographer snapped a photo, and the Tuskegee Airmen’s trophy was hidden from public view for 55 years, Harvey said.

Pilots of the 332nd Fighter Group pose for a photo after their win at the first-ever USAF Aerial Gunnery Competition in 1949.
Pilots of the 332nd Fighter Group pose for a photo after their win at the first-ever USAF Aerial Gunnery Competition in 1949.

After the competition, Harvey flew 126 combat missions in the Korean War and retired from the Air Force in 1965, according to the documentary. And in 2004, a historian discovered the trophy in storage and pushed for it to be put on display at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the documentary said.

“It's great to see it finally on display now, where it should be,” Harvey said.

WINGS OF CHANGE: Long before United, Black pilots flew freely in American skies

Almost 18 years later, AARP’s Wish of a Lifetime program, which grants the lifelong wishes of older adults, reached out to ask living Tuskegee Airmen what they wished for, said Tom Wagenlander, the program’s executive director.

Harvey had one wish: for the 332nd Fighter Group to be officially recognized for winning the 1949 USAF First Aerial Gunnery Competition.

So the Wish of A Lifetime team started making calls to Air Force officials, Wagenlander said.

“We realized quickly that we needed to tell people about this, and we needed to find a way to commemorate this win officially,” he said. “We immediately saw it as an opportunity to right this wrong after so many years.”

On Jan. 11, a plaque was mounted at Nellis Air Force Base to honor the group’s win. The AARP produced a 10-minute documentary on the journey toward that recognition.

“Finally,” Harvey said. “It's been 73 years, and we finally got that recognition.”

“The plaque will finally tell our story,” he added. “People will look at it and know who won.”

Retired Lt. Col. James Harvey III, former fighter pilot with the 332nd Fighter Group, looks at the plaque mounted at Nellis Air Force Base on Jan. 11 to commemorate his team&#39;s win at the first-ever USAF Aerial Gunnery Competition in 1949.
Retired Lt. Col. James Harvey III, former fighter pilot with the 332nd Fighter Group, looks at the plaque mounted at Nellis Air Force Base on Jan. 11 to commemorate his team's win at the first-ever USAF Aerial Gunnery Competition in 1949.

Gen. Mark Kelly, commander of Air Combat Command, presided over the unveiling of the plaque, according to an Air Force statement. The plaque "is 73 years late," the statement said, but it will be "displayed prominently at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School forever."

“We stand on the shoulders of giants in this profession, and Lt. Col. Harvey is one of those giants,” Kelly said in the statement.

Wagenlander said he hopes people will see the plaque and remember the racism the Tuskegee Airmen faced and the obstacles they overcame “while proving they were the best.”

CHINESE AMERICAN WWII VETERANS: They were 'forgotten, ignored and excluded.' That's no longer the case

“This was an important moment for our collective history as a country, for the Air Force's history and for the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen,” he said.

Harvey said he hopes his story encourages others to aim for their goals, despite what others may say.

“If you believe in something and set out on a mission to correct something that was wrong, don't give up,” he said. “Stay with it. We waited for this 73 years, and it finally paid off. Set your sights high, always.”

Contact News Now Reporter Christine Fernando at cfernando@usatoday.com or follow her on Twitter at @christinetfern.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tuskegee Airmen honored 73 years after winning first 'Top Gun' contest

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US Air Force Practices Flyover Ahead of Super Bowl LVI

    Pilots participating in this year’s Super Bowl flyover got a practice run in the airspace over Inglewood, California, on February 9.Footage released by DVIDS shows the planes taxiing onto the runway, taking off, and flying in formation.Aviation magazine FLYING reported that in honour of the US Air Force’s 75th anniversary, the NFL had enlisted the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation to carry out this year’s flyover. Five historic aircraft will participate in the event.The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the LA Rams for the Super Bowl LVI championship at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, 13 February. Credit: DVIDS via Storyful

  • Jet from Luke Air Force Base crashes near Buckeye; investigation underway

    Buckeye police were assisting with reports of a plane down around 11 a.m. in an area of the city. Questions were directed to Luke Air Force Base.

  • Russia says facts 'bounce off' Britain's Truss in tense encounter

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's foreign minister accused his British counterpart on Thursday of grandstanding and refusing to listen, at a rancorous encounter that highlighted the gulf between them over the Ukraine crisis. Sergei Lavrov told a joint news conference with Britain's Liz Truss that their meeting had felt like a conversation between mute and deaf people. "They say Russia is waiting until the ground freezes like a stone so its tanks can easily cross into Ukrainian territory," he said.

  • BMW iX M60 Super Bowl ad stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Salma Hayek as retired Greek gods

    BMW iX M60 Super Bowl ad stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek as Zeus and Hera finding their mojo with an electric car.

  • US fighter jets land in Poland

    U.S. F-15 fighter jets have arrived in Poland as America and its NATO allies seek to bolster defenses along the alliance's eastern flank ahead of a potential military conflict between Russia and Ukraine."US Air Force F-15 fighter jets landed in Łask to contribute to #NATOAirPolicingMission on the Eastern Flank of the Alliance," Poland's delegation to NATO said on Twitter.In a statement, U.S. European Command said the F-15s from the 48th Fighter...

  • Letters to the Editor: How a state bar plan could make shoddy legal service flourish

    Legal aid lawyers warn that a state bar proposal to expand access to unsupervised non-attorneys could put low-income Californians at risk.

  • M1 Mirage fighter aircraft crashes during routine training flight in Arizona

    The plane, according to military officials, crashed 15 miles away from Luke Air Force base. The pilot suffered minor injuries. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.

  • Support veteran transition to the workforce during record labor shortage

    Higher education policies currently being considered by the Department of Education will restrict veteran access to schools of their choice.

  • Meet the man who supplies exquisite food to your favorite restaurants — and now homes too

    Oliver Gubenko of Harvest Drop went from trading stocks to trading food.

  • Military Exercises Feared to Be Cover for Putin’s Secret Weapons Plan

    Russian Defense MinistryKRAMATORSK, Ukraine—Ukrainian and Western military insiders fear that joint exercises that began on Thursday will be used as cover by President Vladimir Putin for the unprecedented integration of Russian and Belarusian forces, and the smuggling of weapons and troops over the border to assist pro-Kremlin rebels in Ukraine.The conditions for military action against Ukraine are greater now than at any time in the past several weeks, analysts and former Ukrainian government o

  • These are the 4 secretive US special-ops units that JSOC gives its toughest missions

    Joint Special Operations Command's four Tier 1 special mission units are the cream of the crop in the US special-operations community.

  • Turkey’s own Atmaca missile to replace Harpoons on its Navy ships

    An official from state-controlled missile-maker Roketsan, a co-producer of Atmaca, says the weapon will replace more than 350 Harpoons in the next two to three years.

  • Meet the civilian nurse trying to become the first pre-service amputee to join the Navy

    Her effort has a raft of support from inside and outside the military, as well as physical readiness test results that many sailors would envy.

  • Nine probable Russian routes into Ukraine in full-scale invasion, U.S. intel says

    The two most extensive invasion scenarios would involve a simultaneous attack from multiple sides, according to a U.S. military and intelligence assessment.

  • Biden says he rejects findings of Army report on Afghanistan

    President Biden on Thursday said he rejected the accounts and findings of an Army investigative report in which military officials reportedly criticized Biden administration officials for failing to grasp the situation in Afghanistan as U.S. forces withdrew. Asked about the report during an interview with NBC's Lester Holt on Thursday, Biden said that it didn't square with his impression of the administration's handling of the withdrawal. "No...

  • Texas National Guard's border mission has been rocked by its 6th death since October

    Troops assigned to Gov. Abbott's border mission are permitted to carry personal firearms. All 6 deaths are attributed to use of a personal firearm.

  • Military judge dismisses charges in MARSOC 3 case due to 'threatening comments'

    A Navy judge dismissed all charges against Chief Petty Officer Eric Gilmet on Wednesday due to Unlawful Command Influence.

  • Air Force tech competition gives a lift to concepts for fast and furious ‘flying cars’

    The U.S. Air Force’s tech incubator has given the go-ahead for 11 design concepts aimed at pushing the frontier for aircraft that can take off and land vertically — and at least two of the concepts have roots in the Seattle area. Among the teams selected to advance in AFWERX’s High-Speed VTOL Concept Challenge are Jetoptera, based in Edmonds, Wash.; and VerdeGo Aero, which is based in Florida but has Bainbridge Island’s Erik Lindbergh as co-founder and executive chairman. Lindbergh is the grands

  • Exclusive-Myanmar army defector recounts heavy losses inflicted by Chin rebels

    A Myanmar army officer who defected and fled the country has detailed battlefield losses to rebels in the southern part of Chin state, with at least 50 soldiers killed and 200 badly wounded in 2021 by opposition fighters with homemade weapons. Kaung Thu Win, a captain who defected in December, offered a rare first-hand account of intensified fighting in Chin, in Myanmar's northwest, where the military junta has faced some of the fiercest armed resistance since it seized power a year ago. He also showed Reuters some 30 classified army documents he said backed up his version of recent events in southern Chin state, where civilians opposed to the coup have taken up arms and are working with an established ethnic insurgent group.

  • What Satellite Images Reveal About Russia’s Military Buildup Around Ukraine

    Satellite images show Russian missiles and large-scale artillery stationed around Ukraine’s borders. WSJ examined images of the equipment deployed by Moscow to understand why U.S. security experts say Russia could stage an attack from multiple locations. Photo composite: Eve Hartley