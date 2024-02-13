Finally, the utility bill big problem is exposed

Finally, thanks to a Feb. 9 opinion piece, “Californians can save on utility bills…” by Theo Caretto, someone has exposed the elephant in the room.

I am an 84-year-old retiree on a fixed income, living in a mobile home. Six months ago, I received a bill for nearly $600 for one month of electricity. I am all electric in my home. After numerous discussions, I received no satisfaction. I then received a bill for nearly $500 and now it's closer to $300 a month. I expected some kind of raise in rates, but this seemed to me to be an unfair assessment of my use. I often am gone for over a week, pull plugs, turn off the heat, etc., and I still received a bill for $288.

This is a big chunk of my disposable income, but what are others doing who are low to middle income families doing? I hope something will be done to bring these rates into a fair and equitable rate.

Bill Lapointe, Palm Springs

Utility bills need ‘evening out’

I enjoyed attorney Theo Caretto’s opinion piece suggesting that California move forward with tiered pricing for utilities in our state. In the name of “equitable,” he posits that it will be helpful for most of us to adjust monthly energy bills based on the income of the user. Since most people think of “equitable” as dealing fairly or equally with all concerned, which this plan does not do, perhaps it should be called “evening out” or “leveling out.”

He may be on to something but why stop at utility bills? Perhaps residents could be given a color-coded I.D. card denoting their income. Charges for a myriad goods and services could be adjusted accordingly. If one had, say a blue card and bought $100 of groceries, gasoline or a dinner out, their cost could be upped to $125. Correspondingly, a gray card could entitle the resident to pay only $75 for $100 worth of goods.

Paul Seideman, Rancho Mirage

