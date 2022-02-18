Finance Chiefs Pledge Careful and Clear Policy Normalization

(Bloomberg) -- Global finance chiefs have pledged to normalize policy in a well-communicated, planned and calibrated fashion to ease concerns over global spillovers from rising interest rates.

Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo and Indonesia Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati shared that message Friday after talks concluded among Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Jakarta.

“What’s important now is to steady the economic recovery and enable the transition back to normality,” German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said in his own post-meeting briefing Friday.

Among topics discussed this week, the G-20 has been under growing pressure by the International Monetary Fund to strengthen the so-called Common Framework for Debt Treatments, a plan to restructure debts of nations in danger of default. That effort has been plagued by delays and a lack of interest from debtor countries since its inception in November 2020.

Talks on the new debt framework were “challenging,” Indrawati said Friday, citing that as a reason for a delay in the scheduled release of the final communique.

The Paris Club, a group of mostly rich western creditors, has led the debt-relief plan, which has gained importance as fears grow that the end of pandemic stimulus could trigger defaults in poor countries.

The IMF and the World Bank have been warning about risks developing nations face from the spillover of imminent interest-rate increases in the U.S., and the slow progress of the framework.

Both institutions have called for the G-20 to allow a repayment pause for nations that apply for restructuring. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva also has urged an expansion in the number of eligible nations. About 60% of low-income countries are at high risk or already in debt distress, double 2015 levels, according to the IMF.

“The conditions in low-income countries are vulnerable” after borrowing to help fund support programs during the pandemic, Indrawati said. “This should be the concern of the G-20,” now that an earlier payment suspension agreement has expired, she said.

Inflation, Russia

The finance leaders met as the global inflation outlook is far from uniform. While the Federal Reserve is widely expected to begin raising interest rates, the People’s Bank of China is easing. The IMF recently cut its world economic growth forecast for 2022, citing weaker prospects for the U.S. and China, along with persistent inflation.

Surging oil prices and tensions with Russia over Ukraine also featured in commentary from officials. Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the situation was “deeply concerning” and it was in the collective interest that these tensions are resolved.

Lindner echoed Frydenberg: “Despite positive signals, there are significant risks that could threaten the recovery, such as geopolitical risks and especially the situation in Eastern Europe and the Ukraine.”

Officials also warned that preparations need to start now for the next pandemic, while acknowledging the world hasn’t exited the current crisis.

“Even as the world continues to tackle Covid, a stark reality has set in. This will not be the last pandemic,” Indrawati said at a G-20 seminar on Thursday.

Discussions on capital flows, financial stability and sustainable finance were also on the agenda.

