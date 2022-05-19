Finance director accused of stealing over $700,000 from Hudson Valley health nonprofit

A finance director is accused of stealing more than $700,000 from the Hudson Valley health care nonprofit where she worked, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Ingrid Aquino, 31, of the Bronx, worked for Hudson Valley Community Services, a Hawthorne-based organization focused on serving patients with HIV, AIDS and chronic illnesses.

Between November 2017 and September 2021, Aquino allegedly wrote more than 150 checks, totaling more than $700,000, from the nonprofit payable to her and her husband.

On May 2, the DA’s office arrested Aquino following an investigation. DA spokesperson Anna Young declined to comment on what prompted the investigation, or whether Aquino's husband is also being investigated. The DA also declined to say what Aquino did with the money.

In a felony complaint, DA Investigator Steven Sassone wrote the investigation into Aquino was based on conversations with nonprofit staff and records from various banks, the BST & Co. accounting firm, as well as Cornerstone Family Healthcare, a federally qualified health center that oversees Hudson Valley Community Services.

According to court documents, Aquino told investigators she issued the checks herself, without permission or authority. She also offered details of how she issued checks to herself and attempted to cover it up in the Hudson Valley Community Services’ electronic ledger system, investigators said.

Aquino is charged with second-degree grand larceny. In Westchester County Court Tuesday, Aquino, represented by the Legal Aid Society, pleaded not guilty and was released without bail, case records showed.

A call and emails to the Legal Aid Society were not immediately returned.

Hudson Valley Community Services, founded in 1983, has more than 110 employees in seven offices throughout the region, according to its website. In 2020, it served nearly 2,300 clients.

In the fiscal year ending in October 2020, Hudson Valley Community Services had total gross receipts valued at nearly $9.73 million, according to its latest tax-exempt filing submitted last July. The nonprofit received $6.8 million in government grants.

Annual filings show the nonprofit began operating at a loss with just over $26,000 in 2017, with that amount ballooning in subsequent years. By its most recent filing, the nonprofit was operating at a loss of more than $1.2 million.

In a document dated March 2021, an independent audit by RBT CPA, LLP, a Poughkeepsie accounting firm, found a “significant deficiency” in internal control over financial reporting.

Revenue amounts for its Health Home Medicaid program, meant for care management of chronic illnesses, were incorrect and had to be adjusted, the audit said.

Auditors recommended improving processes where revenue postings were reconciled with amounts billed. They also said the billing department should communicate to the finance department when prior month billings are reopened so finance officers could adjust them.

The finance director signed off on the reconciliations prior to the pandemic, the audit said, but the process was discontinued when Hudson Valley Community Services staff began working remotely.

In March 2021, Hudson Valley Community Services became a division of Cornerstone Family Healthcare. This resulted in a change to how bills are reconciled, the audit said.

In an emailed statement, Cornerstone declined to comment on the case but said it “has appropriate internal controls in place and zero tolerance for fraud of any kind. This matter is now in the hands of the authorities, with which Cornerstone is fully cooperating to ensure that justice is served.”

Aquino’s next court appearance is scheduled for May 31.

Eduardo Cuevas covers diversity, equity and inclusion in Westchester and Rockland counties. He can be reached at EMCuevas1@lohud.com and followed on Twitter @eduardomcuevas.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: DA: Finance director stole over $700K from Hudson Valley nonprofit