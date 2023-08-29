Finance Live Playlist Uplynk ads show 1
Finance Live Playlist Uplynk ads show 1
For the third consecutive month, asking rent prices have fallen, according to Realtor.com’s July rental report.
At a time when securing venture capital funds is not especially easy, Lighter Capital continues to provide non-dilutive funding, in the way of revenue-based financing, to technology startups. The firm, led by Melissa Widner, CEO, was founded in 2010 and has since provided hundreds of millions dollars in financing via more than 1,100 rounds of growth capital without startups having to sell equity. Lighter Capital designed its revenue-based financing model for tech companies in the SaaS, technology services, subscription services and digital media sectors that already have revenue and are growing.
Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday, and officials are warning it could turn into a catastrophic storm as it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.
Google says it will charge $30 per month for its new enterprise AI platform.
Grab the kitchen essential recommended by 20,000+ Amazon shoppers — it even comes with a cut-resistant glove to keep you safe.
The US economy ended July with the fewest open jobs in more than two years.
Mom's Meals, a meal delivery service for people with chronic health conditions, has confirmed a data breach affecting more than 1.2 million individuals. In a data breach notice filed this week with Maine's attorney general, Mom's Meals parent company PurFoods confirmed that the meal delivery service experienced a cyberattack between January 16 and February 22. PurFoods hired an unnamed third-party incident response firm to investigate the breach and said that the review concluded on July 10.
What is a 'No Sabo' kid? The post Latina woman opens up about 1st-generation Latinos reclaiming the term ‘no sabo’ appeared first on In The Know.
Meanwhile, a third of organizations are using generative AI "regularly" in at least one business function, a McKinsey report shows. Given the massive (and apparently growing) addressable market, it comes as no surprise that Google Cloud is pushing hard -- very hard -- to stay abreast. During its annual Cloud Next conference, Google announced updates to Vertex AI, its cloud-based platform that provides workflows for building, training and deploying machine learning models.
Redwood Materials, the battery recycling startup founded by former Tesla co-founder and CTO JB Straubel, has raised over $1 billion in a Series D round at a post-money valuation of over $5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. The raise brings Redwood's total equity capital to $2 billion. The company says it will use the funds to continue building capacity, expanding domestic battery supply chain, and allowing customers to buy battery materials -- like lithium, nickel and cobalt -- made in the U.S. for the first time.
Investors are sifting through fresh economic data as the debate over recession continues
The race for the No. 1 seed is red hot as the WNBA season approaches its conclusion.
Two years ago, Astra hailed its acquisition of satellite propulsion startup Apollo Fusion as a strategic move that would round out its launch business and bring expert engineers into the fold. An August 14, 2023 settlement agreement between Astra and Apollo Fusion holders, LinkedIn data showing an employee exodus, internal company documents, as well as interviews with multiple sources, exposes what will likely become a canonical cautionary tale on aerospace acquisitions. Astra did not respond to TechCrunch’s multiple requests for comment on this story.
One ballerina is showing her meticulously chaotic process for preparing her pointe shoes, and TikTokers can't seem to get enough of it. The post Ballerina shows how she prepares her pointe shoes in unintentional ASMR video: ‘The shoe process seems unhinged’ appeared first on In The Know.
Ongoing polling by Pew Research shows that although ChatGPT is gaining mindshare, only about 18% of Americans have ever actually used it. More people reported using it for "entertainment" or "to learn something" than for work, which tracks with the anecdotal evidence of people trying the chatbot out now and then or using it casually to sum up some unfamiliar field.
iRobot announced two new combo vacuum / mop combo robots today. The Roomba Combo j5+ and Combo i5+ provide some of the dual-mode features of the $1,1099 Roomba j7+ but for more affordable prices. However, there are some tradeoffs in selling these models for $799 (j5+) and $549 (i5+), including having to swap out their bins when it’s time to switch between vacuuming and mopping.
Save up to 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Can Georgia win another national championship, or will another team emerge to stop the Bulldogs' three-peat?
The lack of affordable, reliable childcare is a major contributor to the pay gap between men and women.