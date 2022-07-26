Finance manager for Bridgewater non-profit charged with theft of $75K

BRIDGEWATER - A township woman has been charged with the theft of $75,000 from the Bridgewater non profit organization where she worked as the finance manager.

Jolee Roberts, 55, who was arrested at her home on July 20 has been charged with theft by deception, a second degree crime; two counts of forgery, a third degree crime and credit card theft, a fourth degree crime, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald and Bridgewater Police Chief Paul Payne announced.

Roberts, whose LinkedIn profile indicates she worked for 15 years as the finance manager for Middle Earth, a Bridgewater non profit that provides youth with prevention and intervention services to help them develop into responsible, self-sufficient community members. was lodged at the Somerset County Jail pending a detention hearing.

McDonald said the impropriety of funds was discovered after termination of the non-profit organizations long time finance officer and the matter was referred to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

An investigation by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Unit and the Bridgewater Township Police Department determined Roberts allegedly cashed checks and used credit cards issued to the non-profit for unauthorized purchases of more than $75,000 during a two-year period, McDonald said.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Special Investigations Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Bridgewater Township Police Department at 908-722-4111 or via the STOPit app. Information also can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Bridgewater non-profit manager charged with theft of $75K