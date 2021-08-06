New Finance Minister Faces Battle to Revive South Africa Economy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Prinesha Naidoo and Amogelang Mbatha
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced 10 changes to his cabinet, including the appointment of close political ally Enoch Godongwana as his new finance minister.

Godongwana succeeds Tito Mboweni, who had held the post since 2018 and was a strong proponent of reining in the government’s debt and wage bill. The new finance chief has been an advocate of investor-friendly policies, and cautioned against proposals by the ruling African National Congress to nationalize the central bank and change the constitution to make it easier to seize land without compensation.

Godongwana is well known by local and international investors and has been proactive in seeking to water down populist policies advocated by Ramaphosa’s predecessor Jacob Zuma, said Gina Schoeman, an economist at Citibank South Africa.

“The choice of Enoch Godongwana is not a bad choice at all,” she said. “I know, for sure that if anything, Enoch Godongwana will want not fiscal policy to be the end of Cyril Ramaphosa.”

Read more: South Africa President Replaces Finance Chief in New Cabinet

Godongwana will have his work cut out for him. The South African economy contracted the most in a century last year after the government imposed stop-start lockdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. It suffered another setback last month, when deadly riots left 354 people dead and further dented already fragile business confidence.

Godongwana, 64, holds a master’s degree in financial economics from the University of London and served as deputy public enterprises minister from 2009 to 2010, when he became deputy economic development minister.

Misappropriated Funds

He quit that post in January 2012, after he and his wife were embroiled in a scandal involving the alleged misappropriation of funds from the South African Clothing and Textile Workers’ Union pension fund. While he denied any wrongdoing, he offered to repay some of the money.

As head of economic transformation in the ruling party, Godongwana last year proposed measures to bolster the economy that included the central bank financing infrastructure spending, a move that would place him at odds with Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago if the idea was revisited.

The rand plummeted at much as 2.5% after Ramaphosa announced Mboweni’s resignation late Thursday, but later pared the decline after his replacement was announced.

READ: South African Rand Volatile After Finance Minister Leaves

“It would be entirely wrong to think that fiscal discipline might be put at risk” by Godongwana’s appointment, said Razia Khan, chief economist for Africa and the Middle East at Standard Chartered Bank. “There is a strong team at the Treasury and Godongwana represents continuity and stability. His strength will lie in his ability to achieve a stronger consensus for reforms.”

Ramaphosa also fired his defense minister and announced that the state security agency would be brought under the control of the presidency in the wake of the violent protests. The president last week said the so-called security cluster was ill-prepared for the violence.

READ: Top Security Lawmaker Urges Overhaul of South African Crime Unit

The changes to the leadership of the security portfolios were decisive, while “fresh blood” was needed at the finance ministry, said Susan Booysen, director of research at the Johannesburg-based Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection.

Mboweni has “really not been showing much enthusiasm,” she said. “Godongwana will really have to prove himself but we know he is a very loyal Ramaphosa ally. He knows that there are very, very urgent needs. The ANC’s credibility depends on getting its economic policy right.”

Ramaphosa appointed four new cabinet ministers and reassigned six others. The appointments include:

Mondli Gungubele as minister in the presidency.Parliamentary Speaker Thandi Modise as defense minister.Joe Phaahla as health minister.Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as communications minister.Mmamoloko Kubayi as human settlements minister.Ayanda Dlodlo as minister of public service and administration.Senzo Mchunu as water and sanitation minister.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bukalapak up 25% after raising $1.5 billion in Indonesia's biggest IPO

    Shares in Indonesia's first listed tech unicorn, PT Bukalapak.com, surged nearly 25% on their trading debut on Friday as investors scrambled to get a piece of the country's fourth-largest e-commerce company in a booming sector. The 11-year-old e-commerce company that counts Ant Group and Singapore sovereign fund GIC Pte Ltd among its backers, raised $1.5 billion in the Southeast Asian country's biggest initial public offering (IPO). Bukalapak shares rose to 1,060 rupiah ($0.0738) after reaching the 25% limit, with tens of thousands of investors buying shares through online platforms such as Ajaib and Stockbit, while institutional investors also piled in.

  • Kuaishou Loss Deepens After Media Call for a Video Clampdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology plummeted almost 12% after an influential state-backed newspaper urged tighter regulation of internet video content, the latest in a string of pronouncements from government-controlled media calling for a crackdown on online industries.The company slid to a low of HK$78.60 in Hong Kong, adding to Thursday’s 15% wipeout, after the Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily said in a commentary that Beijing should step up oversight of online platforms, particularl

  • Dollar drifts higher as markets await jobs data for Fed clues

    The dollar was supported on Friday in the lead up to the release of U.S. employment data, as markets braced for the numbers that could make the case for faster U.S. policy tightening at a time when action in Europe and Japan remains distant. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida's comments this week that conditions for a rate hike could be met in late 2022 have only served to underscore the focus on jobs. "It certainly feels this is a big jobs report that carries real meaning," said Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne, both for the economy and rates.

  • Chinese online platforms need to rein in celebrity "star-making" - state-media

    Chinese online platforms ought to rein in the over promotion of celebrities in order to protect minors, an op-ed article published in the state-owned People's Daily said on Friday. The article argued that teenagers' cultural experience, self-awareness, and consumption habits are all affected by new media and technology, while the type of celebrities they follow and admire are closely related to online platforms. It criticized platforms that prioritize traffic and create celebrities out of "unworthy" individuals, who can draw attention and money from fans.

  • Oil Set for Biggest Weekly Loss This Year as Delta Jitters Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly loss this year as the spread of the delta coronavirus variant cast doubt on the continued recovery in demand, particularly in the world’s biggest crude importer China.West Texas Intermediate traded near $69 a barrel on Friday, and has shed 6.5% so far this week, the biggest decline since the period to Oct. 30. A surprise jump in U.S. crude oil stockpiles has also hurt prices.China has imposed a patchwork of restrictions on mobility to fight the sp

  • South Africa quickens vaccine drive, gets more doses from US

    The brisk pace at the Houghton mosque COVID-19 vaccination center is seeing 700 people per day getting shots and is expected to soon reach 1,000 a day. Hitting its stride after a faltering start, South Africa's mass vaccination drive gave jabs to 220,000 people a day last week and is accelerating toward the goal of 300,000 per day. With large deliveries of doses arriving and some vaccines being assembled here, South Africa appears on track to inoculate about 35 million of its 60 million people by the end of the year and 40 million by February.

  • Asian Stocks Slip, Dollar Up as Payrolls Awaited: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks dipped Friday as traders weighed the spread of the delta coronavirus strain against a record Wall Street close while awaiting key U.S. payrolls data. A gauge of the dollar climbed.Shares fell in China, where Beijing’s regulatory crackdown and a warning about a possible downward spiral at China Evergrande Group -- the world’s most indebted developer -- subdued sentiment. Japan fluctuated, with Nintendo Co. weighing after a profit miss. U.S. contracts were little c

  • Hunter Biden, exhibitionist

    Downtime columnist Eric Felten with an exclusive on Hunter Biden's early work.

  • The Node: I Don’t Understand Bitcoin Maximalism

    Bitcoiner's bitcoiners give me their spiel.

  • Manulife, Sun Life see short-term challenges in Asia amid COVID resurgence

    Canada's biggest life insurers Manulife Financial Corp and Sun Life Financial on Thursday flagged short-term challenges in Asia as a resurgence in coronavirus cases leads to a resumption of lockdowns and regional travel restrictions. "We're seeing a strong surge in the Delta variant, especially in Southeast Asia... and so all the governments are responding with various lockdown measures," Sun Life Asia President Leo Grepin said on an analyst call on Thursday. Manulife Asia CEO Anil Wadhwani said earlier on an analyst teleconference that the resurgence of COVID-19, particularly in Southeast Asian markets where it has a presence, was presenting "momentum challenges."

  • S.Africa leader makes major cabinet reshuffle after unrest

    South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday carried out a major cabinet reshuffle covering security posts but also the economy and health following unprecedented unrest over the jailing of his predecessor.

  • People Think There’s Something ‘Third Reich’ About Trump’s New Cards For Supporters

    The Trump cards are for the former president's "STRONGEST supporters" and folks had thoughts.

  • Once-powerful ex-SC Rep. Harrison can ‘never’ practice law again, high court rules

    Rather than fight disciplinary proceedings that would likely have stripped him of his law license, former state Rep. Jim Harrison, R-Richland, has let the South Carolina Supreme Court ban him from practicing law.

  • White extremism is winning in my Vermont town. I'm selling my animal sanctuary and moving.

    The assault-weaponed bullies are winning on my road, and I refuse to weaponize myself to fight back. My town is unsafe if you're non-white or unarmed.

  • Donald Trump Asks 'Dedicated' Supporters To Pay To Carry Misspelled 'Trump Offical Card'

    One of the four proposed card designs misspells the word "official"

  • Texas leaders raked in millions from energy companies after the collapse of the state electrical grid in February, report shows

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott raised $4.6 million from energy industry contacts, per the Texas Tribune. His second-in-command raked in nearly $1 million.

  • Newt Gingrich Goes Full ‘Great Replacement Theory’ on Fox

    Fox BusinessFormer House Speaker Newt Gingrich appeared to fully subscribe to the racist “Great Replacement Theory” in an interview with Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo Wednesday.In a conversation about Mexican immigrants traveling to the country amid rising COVID-19 cases and low job numbers, Gingrich claimed the immigrants did nothing to represent “traditional, classic Americans.”“The anti-American left would love to drown traditional, classic Americans with as many people as they can who know n

  • Top Republicans move to protect Trump from Capitol attack fallout

    Some party leaders blamed the former president in the charged moments after the insurrection – but are now embarking on a campaign of revisionism Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, speaks on the steps of the US Capitol on 29 July. He pulled all five of his picks from the House select committee. Photograph: Andrew Harnik/AP Top Republicans in Congress are embarking on a new campaign of revisionism seven months after the attack on the Capitol, absolving Donald Trump of responsibility and b

  • David Zurawik: Rep. Jim Jordan’s new media image: from Mr. Snarly to Mr. Squirmy

    During the first impeachment hearings of then President Donald Trump, I wrote about Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as the snarling face of the Republican Party. In media terms, he radiated anger, aggression and outrage against anyone who would dare attack the president. He has used that media image of shirt-sleeved defender of Trump and hater of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to raise millions of ...

  • So Exactly How Screwed Is Andrew Cuomo?

    The embattled New York governor doesn't have a ton of options now that Attorney General Letitia James' investigation has pulled back the curtain on his history of alleged sexual misconduct