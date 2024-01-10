Financial adviser stole millions from older, dependent clients, California police say

A licensed fiduciary accused of stealing $2.5 million from vulnerable clients has been arrested after a 14-month investigation, California police reported.

Donna Bogdanovich faces a charge of fraud in the case involving special needs trusts and conservatorships, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a Jan. 9 news release.

The funds are intended for older or dependent adults, police said. Bogdanovich is accused of transferring the money to her personal account, police said.

Police said they are seeking additional victims.

They ask anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim to call detective III Adriano at 818-374-9420. Anonymous tips can be left at 1-800-222-8477.

