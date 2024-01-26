Financial aid for captured or missing civil defense personnel: Eligibility and procedures

Law of Ukraine provides financial assistance to families of Civil Defense Personnel (CDP) who die, are captured or go missing

The Law of Ukraine “On Social and Legal Protection of Military Personnel and Members of Their Families” offers financial aid to families of Civil Defense Personnel (CDP) facing capture, disappearance, or death while defending the country.

This assistance applies to State Emergency Service (SES) CDP, crucial in countering Russian aggression. Family members can apply under specific categories outlined in Government Resolution No. 1207 of Nov. 17, 2023.

CDP in private and commanding ranks, who disappear, are captured, or lose liberty, receive payments based on official salary, special rank salary, longevity allowance, and additional financial support. Family members receive payments from the deprivation date, applying to special circumstances in disappearances.

Financial aid for a missing CDP is for the spouse, adult children living with the CDP, legal representatives, adoptive parents of children (with disabilities since childhood), or CDS’ dependent parents. If other eligible family members apply post-allocation, authorities continue equal shares.

Emergency Service’s CDP resigning without permission are ineligible. Applications go to SES offices, territorial SES authorities, or other relevant units, submitted in paper or electronic form to civil defense authorities’ email.

Application Requirements:

1. Copy of ID or, for legal representatives, documents identifying the represented person.

2. Copy of State Register of Taxpayers registration (except for those refusing based on religious beliefs).

3. Birth certificate for parents’ payments.

4. Marriage certificate for spouse’s payments.

5. Child’s birth certificate for child’s payments.

6. Court decision or notarized act confirming custody for children without parental care.

7. Extract from the territorial community register for adult children.

8. Extracts from the Unified Register of Missing Persons or Persons Deprived of Freedom due to Armed Aggression.

The Emergency Situations Authorities head reviews documents within 15 days, deciding on payment or refusal.

Grounds for refusal include unauthorized applicants, incomplete documents, late submissions, false information, or applicants from Russia or Belarus.

Reapplication is possible for incomplete documents.

