Financial aid lawsuit against Notre Dame, other top colleges moves on

The Notre Dame and Garth Brooks flags fly as the administration building's golden dome can be seen in the background Friday, May 6, 2022, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

A class action lawsuit accusing Notre Dame and more than a dozen top universities around the county of colluding to limit financial aid payments will be allowed to continue, a federal judge ruled recently.

Though the case has a long way to go before reaching a trial, an Aug. 15 ruling by U.S. district court judge Matthew Kennelly marks a small win for the former college students after the 17 private universities tried to have the case dismissed. Kennelly's decision also comes after the U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest last month contesting many of the universities' claims.

The suit claims the country’s private, elite universities are violating anti-trust laws by using a common methodology to calculate financial aid for applicants. This practice, the suit alleges, effectively fixes and artificially inflates the price of attending most top colleges.

In addition to Notre Dame, the universities named in the complaint are: Georgetown, Columbia, Cal Tech, Northwestern, Brown, the University of Chicago, Cornell, Yale, Dartmouth, the University of Pennsylvania, Duke, Emory, Vanderbilt, MIT, Johns Hopkins and Rice.

The lawsuit was filed in Illinois federal court in January by a group of recent graduates from Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Duke — though anyone who attended one of the schools between 2003 and the present would be eligible to participate due to the class-action nature of the complaint.

So far, court filings have focused on whether the schools' participation in an organization called the 568 Presidents' Group, which sets collective financial aid formulas and "bring(s) greater clarity, simplicity, and equity to the process of assessing each family’s ability to pay for college,” exempts them from being sued.

The 568 group, which the lawsuit calls a "cartel," operates under a carveout in a 1994 bill that allows schools to collaborate on financial aid formulas if students are admitted on a need-blind basis. The universities argued the 568 rule protects them from litigation, but the former students allege the schools do consider prospective students' financial circumstances in the admissions process, especially when admitting waitlisted students.

One of the examples presented by the plaintiffs was a 2016 article by Town & Country Magazine that quoted Don Bishop, Notre Dame's former associate vice president for undergraduate enrollment, as saying an applicant would likely receive “special interest” if their family donated $10-$15 million to the school. As of this week, the article no longer mentions Bishop.

The justice department also recently weighed in on the case, drilling into the language of the 568 exception that covers agreements between “2 or more institutions of higher education at which all students admitted are admitted on a need-blind basis." Some of the schools' motions to dismiss allege that since they are unaware of the admissions policies of other universities, they cannot be be sued for violating the anti-trust exception.

The justice department's filing refuted that claim, saying that interpretation of the law would incentivize institutions to hide their dealings to avoid litigation.

"In fact, under Defendants’ reading, schools would be discouraged from being transparent about their need-based financial aid policies — precisely the opposite of what Congress intended here," the brief reads.

In court filings, the schools contended the students didn't present enough evidence of their accusations, but Kennelly disagreed and ruled the plaintiffs met the burden of proof required for the case to move forward.

"The evidence the plaintiffs cite is more than sufficient to make plausible their allegation that the defendants engage in enrollment management strategies that consider financial need in admissions decisions," Kennelly wrote, though he noted that the students will likely need to present more evidence at later stages in the legal process.

The lawsuit also continues as President Joe Biden this week announced the cancellation of $10,000 in student loans for millions of borrowers.

