Financial aid process slows as students left to wait

Feb. 16—High school students seeking financial aid for college are in limbo as they wait for the federal government to sort out the new version of its Free Application For Federal Student Aid.

The FAFSA application form and the formula it uses to determine how much financial aid a student needs to attend college have gone under a redesign. The goal is to make the FAFSA process easier for students and their families, but there have been delays in rolling it out to the public and colleges.

"We're in a holding pattern," said Dean Kahler, the University of Idaho's vice provost for strategic enrollment management.

The FAFSA form would normally be open in the fall, but that was delayed until the end of December. Additionally, the government still has not provided colleges with financial aid information for next year's students. The U.S. Department of Education recently announced it will give that data to colleges in mid-March.

During a typical year, Kahler said, the UI would already be on the cusp of sending out its financial aid awards to students, including scholarships. This year, it has to wait longer to notify students about their awards.

Kahler said UI typically sets a May 1 deadline for students to accept their scholarships. This year, it has rolled that deadline back to June 1.

Randi Croyle, UI director of financial aid services, said UI manages more than $90 million per year in scholarships and federal aid. She said UI is reaching out to families of students, visiting high schools and setting up appointments with prospective students to keep them informed of what's happening.

Kahler said UI's concern is that students will choose not to attend college if they don't know whether they can afford it. This is particularly concerning for first-generation college students, he said.

"They're the ones that could potentially be hurt the most by delayed conversations and being aware of how they're going to be able to finance their education," he said.

Higher education institutions across the country are in the same boat. Washington State University and Lewis-Clark State College are also making efforts to help families understand the changes that are happening.

Washington State and UI have both created webpages to provide information on the issue. They can be found at financialaid.wsu.edu/home/ and at uidaho.edu.

In a newsletter, LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton said high school counselors have told the college that the delayed FAFSA release date has led to more students delaying the admissions application processes.

"We are seeing some evidence of this in our year-to-date admissions application numbers," she wrote.

LCSC will host a virtual event 5:30 p.m. next Tuesday to answer questions people have.

Croyle said parents and students should not shy away from the FAFSA process. Delays aside, she said the new-look FAFSA application form is easier and more streamlined than its predecessor.

"Ultimately, it's a great change," she said. "It's better for the students."

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.