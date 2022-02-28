Financial audit investigation into South Dakota Corn finds evidence of business mismanagement, no fraud

A financial audit investigation into the state's largest agriculture group found evidence of business mismanagement practices by its former executive director and legislative director.

Bob Rauenhorst, a certified fraud examiner at ELO Prof, an accounting service in Mitchell, addressed the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council during their meeting Thursday, saying that the group's longtime executive director Lisa Richardson and legislative director Teddi Mueller did not act in the best interest of the council.

It was found that Mueller had allowed the disbursement of SD Corn Utilization funds when she was neither an employee of the organization or a registered agent of the council, Rauenhorst said. She also hired her husband's advertising company for certain activities through the council, going against South Dakota state statute regarding indirect benefits.

More: Lawmakers say Gov. Kristi Noem's closed-door meeting with daughter violated public trust

"For Teddi Mueller to authorize these expenditures is a violation of state law because her husband being the principle officer and CEO, she would've had an indirect benefit," Rauenhorst said.

How did we get here?

In August as part of an Argus Leader investigation, it was found that South Dakota Corn had been warned it lacked basic controls for financial management over more than a decade.

More: South Dakota Corn: A decade of independent audits shows years of material weaknesses

Between 2010 and 2020, financial reports from accounting firm Eide Bailly found years of material weaknesses.

South Dakota Corn hired Brett Koenecke, a Pierre lawyer, to find an auditor to look into the group's financial records in August. Richardson and Mueller were suspended on July 15 and resigned afterward.

Thursday's meeting was the culmination of a multi-month investigation into the financial years of 2019, 2020 and 2021.

From funding a husband's advertising company to unclear job descriptions

Story continues

During Rauenhorst's testimony, he described that Mueller had hired her husband Jay's advertising company the three years that were under investigation. Invoices for the advertising company ranged from $135,750 to $47,730 and $80,750.

Under state law, this is illegal because Mueller would've indirectly benefited and state employees are not allowed to have a business contract with their spouse, Rauenhorst said.

South Dakota Corn: What you need to know about the organizational shakeup

"... That by her authorizing expenditures to her husband's corporation, she did derive a benefit from those," he said.

It was also found that in several invoices, there were purchases for iPads, earbuds, wireless earphones and other electronic devices that came with four months free of Apple Music and Apple News. The incentives were redeemed to Muller's husband's email address, Rauenhorst said.

While Mueller was involved in authorizing the payments to be distributed, Richardson was involved in creating the monthly financial statement report. Richardson would give the report to their bookkeeper explaining she should "simplify" it.

Richardson, who served as executive director of SD Corn for years, also did not have a clearly defined job description, Rauenhorst said.

At the end, Rauenhorst made several recommendations which the board said they had already implemented such as creating clear guidelines for the executive director position.

SD Corn satisfied with results

After the meeting, the Vice President of the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council, Chad Blindauer, said he was satisfied with the results of the investigation.

"Moving forward, we just get fully staffed and get back to business with research projects and being responsible with those check-off dollars," he said.

Blindauer said the council is not able to press charges and instead it's on the state to do so.

The audit report will be made public on the state legislature's website.

Follow Annie Todd on Twitter @AnnieTodd96. Reach out to her with tips, questions and other community news at atodd@argusleader.com or give her a call at 605-215-3757.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota Corn financial investigation finds mismanaged business