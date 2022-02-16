Financial Focus: How can gig workers fill the benefits gap?

Evening World
·3 min read

Are you a “gig” worker? If so, you’ve got a lot of company – by some estimates, more than a third of U.S. workers participate in the gig economy as freelancers, independent contractors or moonlighters. And while gig work offers some attractive features, such as flexibility in setting your hours and no real limits on your income potential, it also comes with challenges. Specifically, you may miss out on the array of benefits available to full-time employees of many organizations. How can you fill this benefits gap?

Let’s look at some of the standard employer-offered benefits and ways you can acquire them on your own:

Retirement plan – When you work as an employee, you may have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan. These types of plans allow you to save for retirement in a tax-advantaged way. As a gig worker, you may be able to get these same benefits through your own retirement plan. You can always contribute to a traditional or Roth IRA, but you can invest much more in other types of plans, such as a SEP IRA, a SIMPLE IRA and possibly even a “solo” 401(k). A financial professional can recommend the plan that’s suitable for your situation.

Life and disability insurance – Many employers offer life insurance as an employee benefit, and while this coverage may not be sufficient, depending on one’s family situation, it’s at least something. But as a gig worker, you’ll need to get your own life insurance, which is essential if you have anyone depending on you for financial support. You may also want to look for disability insurance to replace part of your income should you ever become temporarily unable to work due to illness or injury. It’s worth noting that some organizations for freelancers and self-employed individuals offer access to life and disability insurance, so you might want to do some research online to check out these groups.

Health insurance – As you know, health insurance is always a pretty big issue for just about everyone, regardless of their work status. Of course, many mid- to-large-size employers offer health insurance to their employees, but as a gig worker, you’ll need to find your own, unless you’re covered by your spouse’s plan. In looking for health insurance, you may want to contact a “navigator,” ­the position created by the Affordable Care Act (ACA) to help individuals find coverage. You can find someone in your area by going to healthcare.gov and following the prompts. Depending on your income, you may be able to receive subsidies through the ACA.

Paid time off and unemployment insurance – Many full-time employees are given paid time off for sick leave and vacation. They may also receive unemployment insurance if they lose their job. Since most gig workers won’t have access to these benefits, it’s important to have an emergency fund available for unexpected (or even expected) income dips. Ideally, you’d want three to six months’ worth of living expenses in your emergency fund, but even a few hundred dollars can help create a lot more security to cover life’s unexpected events.

Full-time employees receive something of great value in their benefits packages. As a gig worker, you’ll have to take the initiative to close this benefits gap – but the opportunities are there, so do what you can to find them. It will be worth the effort.

This article was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones Financial Advisor.

Edward Jones, Member SIPC

This article originally appeared on Evening World: Financial Focus: How can gig workers fill the benefits gap?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Millennial Money: A financial checklist to quit your job

    Things like health care, retirement savings, commuter benefits and stock options, which you may surrender when you exit. “People know they’re walking away from a paycheck,” says Eric Roberge, a certified financial planner and founder of Beyond Your Hammock, a financial planning firm in Boston. “But they often forget to consider their benefits packages.”

  • Here's What Employers Are Willing to Do to Keep Workers

    Better retirement plan matching contributions, easier vesting requirements and withdrawal options? There's never been a better time to be a worker who wants to save for the future.

  • Should I Buy Long-Term Care Insurance?

    Long-term care insurance is designed to help cover the cost of nursing home care. This type of insurance can help to fill a financial gap that isn’t covered by Medicare, without requiring you to spend down assets to qualify for … Continue reading → The post Should I Buy Long-Term Care Insurance? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • People Are Sharing How Much Money They Actually Make, And They're Super Eye-Opening

    Shocked by a lot of these.View Entire Post ›

  • Women Are Sharing How They Found Out They Were Underpaid At Work, And I'm Ready To Call HR

    "I realized I was underpaid by at least $10,000, though probably closer to $15,000."View Entire Post ›

  • The Demand For These 15 Jobs Is Skyrocketing — Plus, What You Need To Get One

    The future of work is changing — and these jobs are in high demand.View Entire Post ›

  • What To Say When You Don't Know How To Answer A Job Interview Question

    Don't be evasive and think you can get away with a lie.

  • If You Invested $100 in Ethereum on Its First Day, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Although Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gets most of the glory, as the largest digital currency by market value, it's Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) that's delivered the truly jaw-dropping returns of late. When comparing the two largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, Ethereum has the advantage over Bitcoin during most time frames. Over the trailing one-year, three-year, and five-year stretch (as of Feb. 10), Ethereum has respectively edged out Bitcoin 64% to (11%), 2,350% to 1,060%, and 25,540% to 4,110%.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • IRS Tax Brackets: Here’s How Much You’ll Pay in 2022 on What You Earned in 2021

    The first step to surviving tax season is to know which bracket you fall into and which category you'll file under. Read on to find out what you need to know.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • New Southwest Cardholders Can Score a Free Companion Pass for a Limited Time

    The Southwest Airlines Companion Pass is a valuable tool that can make travel more affordable. Usually, you need to take 100 qualifying one-way flights or earn 125,000 qualifying points in a calendar year to earn a Companion Pass. New cardmembers can score a free companion pass for a limited time.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • 4 Top-Ranked Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks, namely MaxLinear (MXL), ON Semiconductor (ON), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), which are well poised to benefit from strong chip demand.

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Nvidia Leads the Nasdaq Higher, But This Winner's More of a Surprise

    As of 2 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up more than 2%. One key gainer in the Nasdaq was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which continued to regain ground after a sharp drop since November. Shares of Nvidia were up more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon.

  • 2 Wildly Oversold Stocks That Could Explode Higher

    The stock market is often an exercise in reverse psychology. When a stock goes up, investors instinctively want to get a piece of the action. Likewise, when a stock drifts to the bottom, the natural inclination is to run away. But any investor worth their salt knows they need to battle against those natural impulses as the bottom is often the most appealing starting point; because it is from there that the real gains are made. Of course, not any stock lying in the doldrums is worth picking up, t

  • Anime NFTs called Azukis are seeing $300 million in sales volume, overtaking Bored Apes and CryptoPunks

    A single Azuki now sells for at least $43,000, with the most expensive ones selling for around $500,000.

  • Roblox quarterly bookings disappoint as gaming frenzy wanes

    (Reuters) -Gaming platform Roblox Corp on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly bookings as the pandemic-driven frenzy for its video games waned, sending its shares down more than 13% in extended trading. Increased outdoor activities since the lifting of restrictions and reopening of schools in North America have affected user spending for pandemic winner Roblox, which is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children. Roblox, which had its market debut last year, said during the fourth quarter average daily active users grew 33% to 49.5 million and gamers spent 10.8 billion hours on the platform, a 28% jump from last year.