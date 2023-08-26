Your financial future isn't a game — don't treat investing like one

Q. I keep seeing this stock I follow go up in value, so I am considering selling one of my mutual funds that hasn’t done much this year to buy the stock. It is in an IRA so I won’t have to worry about taxes. Is there something else I should consider in this decision? — Chris in Viera

A. Chris, two things come to mind. One is diversification and the other is chasing returns.

By switching from a mutual fund to the stock of a specific company, you are reducing the level of diversification because mutual funds typically hold the stock of many different companies. The result of the broader holdings in a fund is the ups and downs of the price of a mutual fund are typically half that of individual stocks, on average.

This change you are contemplating may or may not be a problem depending on how much of your net worth you are talking about using for this transaction. Staking a small percentage of your net worth on one stock may be palatable, but betting your entire life savings on the stock performance of just one company is very risky and, frankly, flat out stupid for most people.

The stock should fluctuate in value a lot more than the fund. Lately, it has been fluctuating up and grabbed your attention. It sounds like it is causing a little FOMO — Fear Of Missing Out. Don’t let that suck you into the habit of chasing returns.

Returns chasing happens when one sells underperforming holdings to buy something that has done well recently. That sounds sensible because no one wants to own a laggard, but that approach is not likely to produce good results over time. Even the most successful stocks, funds and other investments have significant periods over which they underperform. Merely lagging is not necessarily a reason to sell.

Anytime a weak holding is sold, the holding’s replacement must do well above average because it must make up for the lost ground of the weak holding that was sold. In addition, psychologically, FOMO can make it difficult to sell strong performers, so the tendency is to hold until the good performance deteriorates or disappears entirely.

If you aren’t careful, you end up needing to move from one holding to another quickly to succeed, selling good performers before they go bad and selling bad ones from fear they won’t turn around. You are setting up a situation in which you must go quickly from one spot to another to succeed. It is the investment equivalent of the arcade game whack-a-mole.

In whack-a mole, the player uses a mallet to whack the head of the mechanical mole that pops up before it drops back into its hole. Each time a mole gets whacked, the player earns points. What makes it challenging is the playing area has several holes through which a mole may appear, the moles pop up randomly and don’t stay up long.

Dan Moisand, CFP®, is a past national president of the Financial Planning Association.

Many people approach financial markets this way but don’t even realize they are doing it. It seems logical to buy or hang on to things that have done well and dump things that have not.

But, history shows that needing to move quickly from one holding to another is a low probability affair when it comes to financial markets. That’s more like speculating than investing. Sure, some people succeed at it, but they are the minority and over time fewer and fewer do well taking that approach.

There is a frantic chaotic quality to the arcade game that can make it fun to play. If you want to treat your investments as a game, that’s your choice, but for most people, prudent long-term investing is likely a better strategy for their life savings.

Dan Moisand, CFP® is a past national president of the Financial Planning Association and has been featured as one of America’s top independent fee-only financial planners by at least 10 national financial planning publications. For more info, visit www.moisandfitzgerald.com or call him at 321-253-5400, ext. 101.

