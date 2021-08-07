Financial Infidelity Is Pretty Common, But It's Not Really Talked About

Here are some warning signs that your partner might be concealing a money secret, per Kol:

- They come home with a massive purchase that you hadn't talked about before.

- Their spending habits don't line up with what they're raking in from their job.

- They get defensive if you ask about money.

- They try to turn it on you and make it sound like you're in the wrong.

- They ask you to do something fishy and not legit, such as paying off your joint credit card, and tell you that if you do, you can get half of what's in the joint savings.

- They cut you off completely from credit cards or joint savings accounts.

- You stumble across purchases or transactions that you aren't able to track.

- Their purchases don't fit in with what you know about their finances — if this happens, you should get extra curious.

However, discovering hidden accounts, despite their claims of transparency, is the only 100% sure sign.