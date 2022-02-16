Financial Issuers Are Storming the Bond Market With Floating-Rate Sales

Financial Issuers Are Storming the Bond Market With Floating-Rate Sales
Jack Pitcher and Caleb Mutua
(Bloomberg) -- Large banks are tapping the investment-grade bond market in droves, selling floating-rate securities that are in high demand as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. are selling new issues Wednesday, all offering at least one tranche with a wholly variable interest rate. Initially, Morgan Stanley didn’t have a floating component, but changed that later in the marketing process.

The sales come as rapidly rising Treasury yields have caused steep losses for longer-duration bonds. That’s driving investors toward debt that pays interest that can increase, an appealing quality as the Fed looks ready to hike rate beginning in March.

“We’re seeing a lot of retail interest in investment-grade floating-rate debt,” Matt Brill, head of U.S. investment-grade at Invesco Ltd., said in a Bloomberg Television interview Monday. “We keep begging the banks for more IG floaters because that’s the place to be for now.”

JPMorgan is selling debt in as many as four parts, according to a person familiar with the matter, in what will likely be the largest sale of the day. The longest portion of the offering -- a six-year floating-rate security -- will be pegged to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Proceeds from the sale are earmarked for general corporate purposes, the person said.

After floating-rate supply came at a trickle for most of the pandemic as borrowers locked in rock bottom rates, sales of the debt have soared to start 2022. Investors see it as a way to get yield without taking on duration risk amid Fed uncertainty.

“Investors remain thoughtful about risk, and given the pending lift-off by the Fed, the attractiveness of the front-end of the yield curve remains limited,” said Tom Farina, co-head of credit at DWS North America. “Floating-rate debt is a way to take credit risk while limiting duration risk.”

Beyond meeting demand for the debt, banks have several incentives to issue bonds tied to SOFR right now, said Robert Smalley, a financials credit desk analyst at UBS Group AG.

“From a bank funding perspective, loans now will be made referencing SOFR, therefore banks need funding in SOFR to minimize an interest-rate mismatch,” Smalley said. “The move higher in SOFR has lagged the market so far, also making SOFR issuance more advantageous from a bank funding perspective.”

Citigroup strategists are calling for floating-rate issuance to “rise markedly” this year, “consistent with previous periods of a rising Fed funds rate,” according to Dan Sorid, the bank’s head of U.S. investment grade credit strategy.

Elsewhere in credit markets:

Americas

All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve’s January minutes that publish at 2 p.m. New York time to gauge the size of the widely expected interest-rate hike in March.

  • Sales in the U.S. high-yield primary bond market have ground to a halt as bankers and would-be debt issuers navigate mounting inflation concerns and geopolitical unrest

  • At least two leveraged loan investor outreach events are scheduled for Wednesday, including Entegris’ $2.5 billion acquisition loan for CMC Materials

    • Three deals have commitments due Wednesday

  • S&P Global Ratings has downgraded Las Vegas Sands Corp. to junk, citing a slower recovery in the Macau gaming market due to omicron cases, according to a report Wednesday morning

  • There are no signs of corporate credit breaking in the near term, UBS analysts said, even as they raised their forecast on the Federal Reserve to six consecutive rate increases from four

EMEA

Sales volumes in Europe’s primary market picked up on Wednesday, with the most deals since late January.

  • Siemens AG, General Motors Co. and Deutsche Boerse AG all marketed deals on Wednesday, boosting a part of the market that’s been left behind amid bouts of global volatility this year and with many only recently emerging from earnings blackout periods.

  • Barclays Plc is leading a group of bondholders seeking to challenge a deal agreed between Varde Partners and hedge funds for the restructuring of a Spanish digital lender.

  • Price action in non-conforming U.K. and buy-to-let RMBS deals is less likely to be driven by fundamentals this time around, given the broader geopolitical and monetary policy headwinds markets are facing, Citigroup analyst Aritra Banerjee wrote in a note to clients.

  • U.K. inflation unexpectedly accelerated for a fourth straight month in January, a surprise that will likely embolden bets on a super-sized Bank of England interest-rate increase next month.

Asia

Chinese developers are increasing their sales of onshore bonds to fund project construction, a sign that loosened government policy is helping to ease the sector’s liquidity crunch.

  • China’s defaulting property developers are making little headway on restructuring their offshore bonds, testing the patience of distressed-debt investors who stepped in to buy after an industrywide liquidity crunch.

  • Activity is picking up in India’s rupee-denominated bond market, with at least three issuers seeking bids for notes on Wednesday and another three in the pipeline for Thursday as borrowing costs are near their lowest in a month

