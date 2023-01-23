Financial Literacy for High $chool $tudents

Intuit and Suh Family Foundation, Co-founded by Ndamukong and Katya Suh, Launch National Financial Literacy Program for High School Students

Would it surprise you to know that high school students, like most Americans overall, display a strikingly low level of financial knowledge. 75% of students graduate unprepared to do basic financial tasks like manage a budget, build credit, and save for their future.

Financial mistakes during early adulthood could have meaningful consequences post-graduation. A lack of financial literacy is linked to less confidence, higher debt and less savings, on average.

Across classrooms, there’s a growing need for financial education and that is where Intuit and Suh Family Foundation come in.

Intuit and the Suh Family Foundation are partnering to bring financial literacy education to high school students in some of the nation’s largest school districts in Dallas, Los Angeles, and Oakland. This ensures teachers, staff and local partnering nonprofits can continue to leverage financial education in future years.

The program follows a successful pilot serving students in the Portland Public Schools through a partnership with Self Enhancement, Inc., where Intuit and the Suh Family Foundation provided workshops and training to staff to deliver personal finance education to students. Through the program expansion, Intuit is equiping teachers with a financial literacy curriculum and skills-building resources, providing students across the country with a stronger financial foundation.

Across classrooms, there’s a growing need to teach personal finance skills. Greater financial literacy tends to translate into higher financial well-being – yet 28% of adults say they’ve never participated in a financial education program.1 Those with a stronger understanding of personal finance topics are more likely to spend less than their income, have emergency funds set aside, and take steps to plan for their long-term financial future.2

Intuit is pairing its expertise on essential personal finance topics, including taxes, savings, and budgeting with expertise from the Suh Family Foundation in wealth building, credit management and investing.

“Intuit believes every student should have the opportunity to prosper, regardless of zip code. Our partnership with the Suh Family Foundation helps us scale our personal finance programming across Intuit’s Prosperity Hub School Districts,” said David Zasada, VP Corporate Responsibility at Intuit. “We aim to instill confidence for teachers who are tasked with teaching core finance topics and help build confidence for students as they take this financial education into the real world upon graduation.”

Intuit and the Suh Family Foundation are bringing hands-on workshops, resources, and ongoing support to select schools within Intuit’s Prosperity Hub School District Program, including Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), Inglewood Unified School District and Compton Unified School District in the LA area, Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) in the San Francisco Bay Area, and Dallas Independent School District (DISD) in Dallas, Texas.

For teachers living outside of school districts where live workshops will be available, Intuit has made its financial literacy curriculum publicly available at no cost at: www.intuit.com/financialbasics

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social.

About The Suh Family Foundation

Founded by Ndamukong and Katya Suh, the Suh Family Foundation works hand-in-hand with communities to supply resources across three pillars that were pivotal to the Suh’s own success: education, health and wellness, and empowerment. The Foundation is a family-run and operated non-profit organization. For more information on the Foundation and opportunities to get involved, please visit https://www.ndamukongsuh.com/philanthropy.

