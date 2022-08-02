Financial literacy programming to increase in Tuscarawas County

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Financial Institutions will give DoverPhila Federal Credit Union $10,000 grant provide financial literacy education to children and young adults throughout Tuscarawas County and the surrounding communities and districts.

“Students need to be empowered to make sound financial decisions as they prepare for college and other future life events. That’s why improving financial literacy opportunities, especially in underserved communities is so important,” said Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield. “I am proud of our financial literacy grant program which helps to address the crucial need for those opportunities.”

DoverPhila Federal Credit Union will use the grant money to expand its financial literacy education program. The credit union’s financial literacy program is designed to leverage the existing online course called “Banzai,” offered through DoverPhila in partnership with East-Central Ohio middle and high schools. With 13,000 students currently enrolled in this financial literacy program, DoverPhila’s goal is to expand their initiative to impact nearly 1,400 additional students in the coming year.

The Financial Literacy Education Fund is financed through a quarterly transfer of 5% of all charges, penalties, and forfeitures levied by the Division of Financial Institutions’ Consumer Finance section. Grant awards are given annually at the discretion of the director of Commerce.

Those interested in future funding cycles may call the Division of Financial Institutions’ Office of Consumer Affairs at 866-278-0003.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: DoverPhila Federal Credit Union expanding financial literacy education