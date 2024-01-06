Stark County Minority Business Association

Stark County Minority Business Association and the Minority Business Assistance Center have announced a financial literacy workshop this month.

The workshop, planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, 222 Market Ave. N in Canton.

Those who attend will gain an understanding of business organizational structures, including sole proprietorship, partnerships, limited liability companies, C-corporations and S-corporations. Knowledge in these areas helps while making decisions that can significantly impact the growth and sustainability of a business.

The workshop is specifically designed to cater to the unique needs of minorities, women and veteran-friendly business owners.

"We are thrilled to partner with KeyBank to bring another Capital Conversations workshop to our community,” said Skyler Parks, MBAC business adviser. “This is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs from diverse backgrounds to gain valuable insights into the nuances of business structures and financial literacy.”

The event will include a complimentary, catered lunch.

KeyBank representatives will lead the workshop, offering advice and practical knowledge. For more information or to register, check the Stark County Minority Business Association’s website.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Financial literacy seminar set for Jan. 16