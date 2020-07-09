Financial Services Applications Spur Revenues in Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market; Estimated to Spawns Whopping Revenues of US$ 4,077.72 Bn by 2027, Projects TMR

- Players in independent software vendors (ISV's) market focus on the troika of fail-safe, scalable, and cost-effective for developing products; cloud-based offering underpins vast avenue for growth.

- Vast business proposition of enterprise solutions keeps North America market lucrative for ISV's; data security concerns in cloud key pain points for customers which ISV's trying to address.

ALBANY, New York, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) are keen on distributing software products that are expected to be fail-safe, scalable, and improve end-use experiences, independent of the hardware offering. Innovation in digital space is key to multiplying revenue generation in ISVs market.

Innovative offerings by ISVs, notably financial services-ready platforms on cloud model, are expected to disrupt the landscape in near future. Globally, the independent software vendors (ISVs) market stood at ~US$ 1,573.29 Bn in 2019, and is projected to touch ~US$ 4,077.72 Bn by 2027. This represents compound annual growth rate of ~13% from 2019 to 2027.

Companies are launching ISV partner programs to expand access to software solutions for customers, affirm analysts at TMR. They further concede that switching to cloud will endow end-use businesses increased flexibility and low operating cost, hence higher scalability.

Key Findings of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Report

On the two major types of deployment, cloud led in 2018; the segment likely to retain dominance, at least till 2027

led in 2018; the segment likely to retain dominance, at least till 2027 Of the various applications; financial services led in 2018 and will continue to lead over 2019 – 2027

led in 2018 and will continue to lead over 2019 – 2027 Asia Pacific expected to be the leading regional market during 2019 – 2027; India expected to be highly lucrative

expected to be the leading regional market during 2019 – 2027; expected to be highly lucrative North America and Europe projected to see rapid growth in revenues

and projected to see rapid growth in revenues The market company landscape is primarily fragmented

Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market: Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Changing preferences in the software sector and the associated vendor landscape shape the growth dynamics in the independent software vendors (ISVs) market. A few of the more striking ones are worth taking note of:

Strides in digital initiatives by healthcare and financial services industries drive demand for cost-effective and scalable software solutions, thereby boosting ISVs market.

Industrial and manufacturing sectors have emerged as prominent end users in the ISVs market, as they demand fail-safe software.

Focus on reducing the operating cost has led to building demand in various cloud models—public as well as hybrid clouds.

The demand for dedicated software solutions that will boost operational gains in various industries has broadened the revenue prospect in independent software vendors market.

Software as a Service (SaaS) cloud model has piqued the curiosity of enterprise consumers, mainly because of popularity of scalable solutions.

Key Impediments for Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Players

The dichotomy of services versus solutions has intrigued end use industries in the independent software vendors (ISVs) market. For long, the manufacturing industries have relied on outsourcing of services for getting access to cutting-edge software such as 3D. However, at times, these have been found to fall short of quality, hence spurring ISVs vendors to work toward meet their client's expectations.

Another genuine concern is data thefts and lack of security. These are also the key pain points for consumers which have dampened the uptake of cloud-based solutions. Aspiring players are also looking for improving the functionality of multi-cloud and hybrid cloud as well as addressing data privacy concerns in them.