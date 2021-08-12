- By





The 10-year yield has pushed higher since the start of the month again, but equity investors seem to ignore the resurgence. Financials performed well earlier this year, but have hit a snag ever since. I believe financials and banking stocks, in particular, are set for bull run 2.0.

Financial Stocks Set to Outperform the Market





The correlation of banking stocks with the 10-year yield is very close. If we experience the expected government spending, we'll see another pop in the yield due to inflation expectations.

Financials have quietly outperformed over the past month, which could also be due to earnings expectations. I believe we'll continue to see substantial numbers from the big banks as reserve releases have increased and reduced credit losses. Other financial stocks are experiencing amplified return on investments or benefits from the increased deal flow.

A few stocks I'm keeping my eye on are:



Citigroup (NYSE:C): Citi has decided to restructure under new CEO Jane Fraser. Oppenheimer thinks the stock could reach the $114 mark.



Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): The stock has outperformed the industry this year, and we could see further upside as Bank of America focuses on acquiring the industry's best deposit franchise and strengthening its loan portfolio.



JPMorgan & Chase (NYSE:JPM): JPMorgan has experienced solid earnings strength, contributing to a strong balance sheet. Goldman Sachs recently upgraded the stock to a buy with an $184 price target.



BlackRock (NYSE:BLK): Deutsche Bank has upgraded BlackRock to a buy as success from real estate investment trusts has added to financial performance. BlackRock has an average dividend growth rate of 11.66% and a payout ratio of 43.29%, which provides income in addition to potential capital gains.





Final word

Financial stocks are looking good from a short-term portfolio strategy vantage point. The 10-year yield is set to pick up, and the sector is set to follow. If you're an investor seeking lower-risk stocks to add to your portfolio for the next six to 12 months, then Citi, Bank of America, JPMorgan and Blackrock are great options.

