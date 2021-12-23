Fintech firm iCapital Network valued at over $6 billion after latest funding

·1 min read

(Reuters) -Financial technology platform iCapital Network said on Thursday it had fetched a valuation of more than $6 billion after raising $50 million in a funding round led by private equity firm WestCap.

Venture capital firms Apollo Global Management and Temasek also participated in the latest funding round, iCapital said.

In July, the company had raised $440 million in fresh capital in a round led by Temasek with participation from new investor Owl Rock and exiting investors Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

The funding round in July had valued the firm at about $4 billion.

The company, founded in 2013, offers services in the alternative investment marketplace to enterprises in the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries.

Existing investors in the company also include private equity firms Blackstone, KKR & Co Inc, and Carlyle Group.

ICapital said it intends to use the funds raised in the round to expand existing features on its platform and pursue acquisitions.

The New York-based startup's platform is used primarily by wealth managers to provide clients with comparative data on quality funds and other forms of assets to make investments.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect charged in Philadelphia carjacking of Democratic congresswoman

    One suspect has been charged in connection with the carjacking of Pennsylvania Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D), who was held at gunpoint on Wednesday when her car was taken in Philadelphia.Authorities arrested 19-year-old Josiah Brown on Thursday on charges of carjacking and using a firearm during a violent crime. Police were able to track Scanlon's car to New Castle, Del., where they arrested five people who were inside the vehicle.Brown, who comes...

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.52

    AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) will pay a dividend of US$0.52 on the 1st of February. This means the annual payment is 8.4% of...

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, ‘buy low and sell high.’ What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. One of the best stock signals comes from corporate insiders, the company officers who hold positions of high responsibility – to their Boards, and to their peers, and to their sh

  • 2 Smartest Dividend Stocks to Consider Buying With $400 Now

    Dividend stocks can increase your wealth considerably over time because of the magic of compounding. When you reinvest your dividends, those dividends will also generate dividends, and so on and so on.

  • This Dividend King Could Be a Surprise Growth Stock in 2022

    Dividend Kings are generally considered some of the safest stocks due to their longevity and dividend growth track record. To qualify as a Dividend King, publicly traded companies must be members of the S&P 500 and have increased their dividend annually for at least 50 consecutive years. Today we will study one of these dividend-increasing growth stocks and examine why it could offer incredible growth in 2022.

  • Ray Dalio says your cash savings are not safe and will be ‘taxed by inflation’ — build a hedge with 3 alternative places to stash your money

    The billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund says "cash is trash."

  • Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies Portfolio: 10 Dividend Stocks With Over 15% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 15% yield from Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies’ portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies Portfolio: 5 Dividend Stocks With Over 15% Yield. The American billionaire hedge fund manager and renowned quant genius, Jim […]

  • Midwest grocery chain won't enter Texas market citing H-E-B dominance

    Midwest grocery Hy-Vee is planning a large expansion into the southeastern U.S., but their CEO refuses to touch the Texas market.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist This Decade

    The recent tech sell-off presents a great opportunity for investors to buy some quality stocks if you take a long-term approach.

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Stocking Up on in 2022

    Balancing risk and reward can be challenging, but there are three Vanguard ETFs, in particular, that I plan to stock up on as we head into 2022. It's hard to go wrong with an S&P 500 ETF, and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is a strong option. This fund tracks the S&P 500 index, meaning it includes the same stocks as the index itself and aims to mirror its performance over time.

  • 2 REITs That Cut You a Monthly Paycheck

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a good deal for the trust operators themselves -- who get a big tax benefit by passing at least 90% of the REIT's taxable income on to shareholders in the form of dividends -- and the shareholders, who get the dividend income as well as any growth in the stock price itself. Here are a couple of REITs with good track records to consider for a monthly dividend. STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG) is a Boston-based buyer and operator of single-tenant industrial properties, with a current portfolio of 517 buildings comprising 103.4 million square feet in 40 states.

  • Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor reportedly owns about $866 million of the cryptocurrency – and says the token is headed to $6 million

    He's never sold any of his tokens, and in general, he doesn't "believe you should sell your bitcoin," The Information reported.

  • 3 Fidelity Mutual Funds That You Must Add to Your Portfolio

    Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Ride the Metaverse Boom With These 4 Stocks

    Here we discuss four stocks -- Meta Platforms (FB), NVIDIA (NVDA), Microsoft (MSFT) and Shopify (SHOP) -- which are well-poised to benefit from the metaverse boom.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to eMarketer, consumers will spend $4.9 trillion shopping online this year, and that figure is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 10.7% to reach $7.4 trillion by 2025. With that in mind, MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) have become key players in the e-commerce industry. MercadoLibre is the largest e-commerce and fintech platform in Latin America.

  • Want to earn 7.12% on your emergency fund or other languishing cash?

    While today's average 12-month bank CD rate is just 0.14% and money market rates average 0.08%, I bonds are paying 7.12%.

  • I teach cryptocurrency at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. Here are 3 things every new crypto investor needs to know

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. It’s hard to escape the hype surrounding cryptocurrency, from Elon Musk saying that “there’s a good chance that crypto is the future currency of Earth” to headlines like this one, predicting that Bitcoin could hit $100,000 by 2023. Whether either of those things happens, or crypto takes a turn for the worse, remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: There’s a lot of action happening around cryptocurrency: Cryptocurrency payment gateway Triple A estimates that as of this year, there are more than 300 million crypto users worldwide and over 18,000 businesses that accept crypto payments.

  • Chinese stocks cut $600 billion from U.S. markets in 2021, and are just getting started

    Chinese stocks, especially tech companies, that trade in the U.S. have been a double-edged sword for American investors. Many of the China-based companies have huge growth potential and upside, but they have always been incredibly risky, seemingly more so than average stock investing.

  • General Electric (GE) Acquires BK Medical, To Buy Opus One

    General Electric's (GE) BK Medical acquisition is expected to boost its offerings in the ultrasound space. Also, Opus One, when acquired, will add vigor to GE Digital offerings to electric utilities.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has boasted about being unvaccinated, owns stock in 3 major vaccine makers

    Insider's Conflicted Congress project revealed Greene holds AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson stock, each worth between $1,000 and $15,000.