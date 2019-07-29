Financial therapy: What it is and who needs it?

SARAH SKIDMORE SELL
FILE - This April 3, 2019, file photo shows a tip box filled with U.S. currency in New York. People who are in financial distress, such as hiding purchases, spending compulsively or avoiding their financial statements, definitely should seek help, according to Ed Coambs, a certified financial planner and licensed family and marriage therapist who specializes in financial therapy. Financial therapy is the practice of helping people with how they think, feel and behave with money to improve their well-being, according to the Financial Therapy Association. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Money is about more than numbers: emotions are often at play too. Just as you can seek professional help for unhealthy issues in life, financial therapists can help you deal with problems related to money.

WHAT IS IT?

Financial therapy is the practice of helping people with how they think, feel and behave with money to improve their well-being, according to the Financial Therapy Association.

It's a relatively new niche. The FTA — a professional organization created to set standards for the industry — was established in 2010 and began to offer certifications this year, FTA president Meghaan Lurtz said.

The service is generally provided by a financial or mental health professional. The FTA offers varying degrees of certification, which leads to differing degrees of assistance, based on the provider's level of education and training.

Financial therapy could be assistance for people who can't keep tabs on their cash, or help for couples who regularly fight about money. But it can also include more serious matters like gambling addiction.

"We all have stuff that is good and that is bad about our relationship with money," Lurtz said. "It's really hard to change a belief or habit if you don't even know where or why you are doing it."

WHAT DO THE THERAPISTS DO?

It depends on who you see and what you are seeing them for.

If you are seeing a family and marriage therapist about issues in your relationship and money is a major sticking point, someone with a specialty in financial therapy may be able to better sort through those. If you go to see a financial adviser and they work in the financial therapy space, they may be able to elicit better answers from you on how you feel about retirement or how market volatility makes you feel, and what that means for your financial planning.

However, a financial adviser should not be helping you with mental health issues like depression. Part of the training is recognizing when to refer a client to get the help they need. Similarly, a therapist should not be providing financial advice, such as what stock to buy.

Financial therapy is not regulated but people who receive the certification are held to their own licensure and industry standards.

People who receive the first level of FTA certification, such as a fee-only certified financial planner, aren't providing therapy in a traditional sense but do have a more informed position on emotional aspects of money. Only those with some mental health training or who are actively licensed mental health professionals, such as a social worker, psychologist or family and marriage therapist, can receive the higher-tier certification.

"My ears are more highly attuned to money issues and I can go into more detail about money," said Ed Coambs, a certified financial planner and licensed family and marriage therapist who specializes in financial therapy.

Coambs recently had a client who is going through a separation, and the ex-husband wasn't making agreed upon support payments. So while helping the patient deal with grief over the separation itself, Coambs could also recognize and help address some repeat trauma about money from the patient's childhood.

WHO NEEDS ONE?

According to financial therapists, everyone could stand to benefit. But in reality, those whose issues with money are interfering with their life or relationships are likely the best candidates.

People who are in financial distress — such as hiding purchases, spending compulsively or avoiding their financial statements — definitely should seek help, according to Coambs. But people who have a childhood with a lot of conflict about money or have disorders such as obsessive compulsive disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder may also want to consider if that is impacting their financial well-being as well.

A therapist or other mental health professional will be able to tie their understanding of the human psyche to the relationship with money, he said. Whereas a financial planner might be using some therapeutic skill in their planning.

Sarah Swantner said that in her work as a financial planner, she has often found couples who cannot agree or people who say they want to make changes but cannot. Her firm, Kahler Financial Group, puts an emphasis on understanding and working with the emotional side of money. Ultimately, she went back to school to get a master's degree in mental health counseling to enhance her work.

"If you have a relationship with a client long enough there may be some issues either about anxiety about investing or a life change — like inheritance or divorce," Swantner said. "We want all our planners to have some listening and solving skills."

It's not just for those with money problems either. Sometimes people with wealth struggle with how to manage it or have guilt about it. Swantner's firm offers hourly financial coaching and therapy for non-financial planning clients as well.

"Even if we are great with money, we all have feelings that are causing angst somewhere," she said. "It helps to stop and think about why. How would my life be different if I didn't believe this - it's not just for people with 'problems.'"

HOW DO I FIND ONE?

The FTA has a searchable database for financial therapists near you.

In some cases, you may be better off with another kind of a professional. A licensed therapist or psychologist can help with many emotional and mental health issues. A financial planner (look for a fee-only one) can help you develop a strategy for your finances now and in the future. But nonprofit credit counseling services also can provide some money coaching help, which may be a best first step if you are dealing with an overwhelming amount of debt.

  • Putin leads Russian naval parade after crackdown in Moscow
    Associated Press

    Putin leads Russian naval parade after crackdown in Moscow

    Russian President Vladimir Putin led Russia's first major naval parade in years on Sunday, the day after a violent police crackdown on anti-government protesters in Moscow. Putin on Sunday morning went aboard one of the vessels in the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg on the Gulf of Finland. Putin was spending the weekend away from Moscow, the Russian capital, where nearly 1,400 people were detained Saturday in a violent police crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

  • Canadian air force joins hunt for teen murder suspects
    AFP

    Canadian air force joins hunt for teen murder suspects

    The Royal Canadian Air Force has joined the hunt for two fugitive teens suspected of triple murder, officials said Saturday, backing up a vast search operation unfolding in Manitoba's remote northeast. The suspects, identified as Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, have been on the run for more than a week. Authorities say they believe the two are behind the killings of 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler and his 24-year-old American girlfriend, Chynna Deese, as well as of Leonard Dyck, a 64-year-old Canadian.

  • Coast Guard Seizes 26,000 Pounds Of Cocaine In The Pacific Ocean
    The National Interest

    Coast Guard Seizes 26,000 Pounds Of Cocaine In The Pacific Ocean

    The U.S. Coast Guard seized over 26,000 pounds of cocaine worth more than $350 million from several drug busts throughout the Pacific Ocean, which it unloaded in San Diego Friday. “This was 26,000 of cocaine that will not make it to the main streets of the U.S.A., and it also gives us the opportunity to make sure that we can continue to combat transnational criminal organizations that transport this cocaine deep in the Pacific every single day,” said Rear Adm. Peter Gautier, the 11th Coast Guard District commander, in a statement. In one of the busts, the Coast Guard released footage which shows suspected smugglers throwing bags of cocaine overboard as their boat raced through the ocean July 18.

  • 'I promise you, you're wrong': Fox News' Wallace shuts down Mulvaney claim Mueller vindicated Trump
    USA TODAY

    'I promise you, you're wrong': Fox News' Wallace shuts down Mulvaney claim Mueller vindicated Trump

    President Donald Trump and many of congressional Republicans treated former special counsel Robert's Mueller's testimony last week before two House committees as a victory but for Democrats like Rep, Jerry Nadler the possibility of impeachment proceedings against the president remain very real. "My personal view is that he richly deserves impeachment," Nadler said during an interview with CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. "He has done many impeachable offenses.

  • Outrage over ‘racist and disturbing’ black rag dolls designed to be slammed against walls
    The Independent

    Outrage over ‘racist and disturbing’ black rag dolls designed to be slammed against walls

    Black rag dolls designed to be slammed against the wall as a stress reliever have been pulled from the shelves after customers and politicians complained that they were racist. The “Feel Better Doll” sold in One Dollar Zone outlets in the US featured instructions to “whack” the doll “whenever things don't go well”. The dolls – made of black fabric with yarn hair of red, green, black and yellow in the style of dreadlocks – also came with the message: “As you whack … don't forget to yell: I FEEL GOOD.

  • Beijing says China stepping up U.S. soy imports, yet to show up in U.S. data
    Reuters

    Beijing says China stepping up U.S. soy imports, yet to show up in U.S. data

    Chinese state media said on Sunday the United States has shipped several million tonnes of soybeans to China since the two countries' leaders met in June, although U.S. government data shows that the volume was much less. The U.S.-China trade war has curbed the export of U.S. crops to China, with soybean sales falling sharply after Beijing slapped tariffs of 25% on American cargoes. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data shows that just 1.02 million tonnes of soybeans were shipped to China for the period starting from the G20 meeting June 28 to the week ended July 18, the most recent date for which data is available.

  • Boy, 8, dies in Germany after being pushed onto train tracks
    Associated Press

    Boy, 8, dies in Germany after being pushed onto train tracks

    An 8-year-old boy was run over by a train and killed at Frankfurt's main station on Monday after a man pushed him and his mother onto the tracks, German police said. The mother and then the boy were pushed onto the tracks as a high-speed ICE train was pulling into the station, one of Germany's busiest. The mother was able to escape but the boy was hit and run over by the train and suffered fatal injuries.

  • Bernie Sanders denounces 'greed' of American drug companies
    AFP

    Bernie Sanders denounces 'greed' of American drug companies

    Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders accused American pharmaceutical companies Sunday of letting diabetic patients die out of "greed," after he accompanied a group of Americans to Canada to buy insulin. Sanders joined the group, which took a bus from the US city of Detroit to Windsor, Ontario to restock on insulin, which costs 10 times more in the United States than in its northern neighbor. "How come the same exact medicine, in this case insulin, is sold here in Canada for one-tenth of the price it is sold in the United States?" Sanders demanded after visiting a Windsor pharmacy.

  • Dozens of migrants still stuck on vessel in Italy port
    The Telegraph

    Dozens of migrants still stuck on vessel in Italy port

    An Italian coastguard vessel stranded in the Mediterranean with more than 130 migrants aboard has been allowed to dock in the Sicilian port of Augusta but Rome on Sunday refused to let them disembark until a deal is struck with the EU. "The Gregoretti berthed in the port of Augusta overnight, as is the normal procedure for a military vessel. Now the EU has to act because the migration question concerns the whole continent," Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said in a statement.

  • Woman wakes up in hotel, finds snake on her arm: 'I won't be sleeping for a while after this'
    USA TODAY

    Woman wakes up in hotel, finds snake on her arm: 'I won't be sleeping for a while after this'

    Talk about a rude awakening: A woman woke up in a hotel bed to find a snake stretched across her arm. Melinda Major spent the night in Memphis in a second-floor room at the Hampton Inn Memphis-Walnut Grove/Baptist Hospital East hotel in Tennessee and woke up after feeling something on her arm, she wrote Friday on Facebook and later confirmed to local news outlet Fox 13. She posted a photo of the green snake coiled up on top of her comforter.

  • Todd Starnes: Trump is 'absolutely right' about Democrat-controlled Baltimore
    FOX News Videos

    Todd Starnes: Trump is 'absolutely right' about Democrat-controlled Baltimore

    Fox Nation host Todd Starnes says Democrats have betrayed Baltimore voters and turned the city into a dystopian scene.

  • Julian Castro Is ‘Hypercritical’ Of Trump Immigration Policies He Once Praised Under Obama
    The National Interest

    Julian Castro Is ‘Hypercritical’ Of Trump Immigration Policies He Once Praised Under Obama

    Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro, a fervent opponent of the Trump administration's immigration agenda, was called out for his past praise of former President Barack Obama's immigration enforcement policies. “I want to ask you about immigration which you have made a part of your campaign focus,” said “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan Sunday. Brennan then played a clip of Castro speaking before a congressional hearing in February 2013.

  • Baltimore paper blasts Trump after his attacks on city: 'Better to have a few rats than to be one'
    Yahoo News

    Baltimore paper blasts Trump after his attacks on city: 'Better to have a few rats than to be one'

    The Baltimore Sun editorial board lit up President Trump Saturday night for his Twitter tirade against its city and Rep. Elijah Cummings, the powerful Democrat who represents Maryland's Seventh District. Cummings, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, has over the last two weeks both authorized subpoenas for senior White House staffers' communications and ripped into acting Homeland Security chief Kevin McAleenan over the conditions of the government camps for migrants at the southern border.

  • Brooklyn shooting: One dead and 11 injured in New York attack
    The Independent

    Brooklyn shooting: One dead and 11 injured in New York attack

    At least one person has died and 11 others injured after a mass shooting in Brooklyn, New York City, police said. Six people were taken to hospital following the incident in Brownsville, with some victims in a critical condition according to a fire department spokesperson who described the situation as “fluid”. At 38-year-old man was killed during the shooting, after being hit by a single bullet in the head, according to the New York City police department.

  • India boosts Hindu pilgrimage to holy cave in conflict-torn Kashmir
    Reuters

    India boosts Hindu pilgrimage to holy cave in conflict-torn Kashmir

    India is hailing a Hindu pilgrimage to a holy cave high in the snow-capped mountains of contested Kashmir as an example of communal harmony, in a region where the Muslim-majority population is overwhelmingly hostile to its rule. India and arch-rival Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir, and came close to a third in February after a suicide-bomb attack by Pakistan-based militants on Indian paramilitary police near the pilgrimage route. India's Hindu-nationalist government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made "pilgrimage tourism" a focus, spending huge sums on January's Kumbh Mela festival, where more than a hundred million Indians came to bathe in the holy Ganges river.

  • Associated Press

    Kenya governor of president's home area held for corruption

    The governor of President Uhuru Kenyatta's home region has been detained by authorities, a lawyer said Sunday. It is the latest of a series of arrests of top government officials in a push by Kenyatta to crackdown on runaway graft. Governor Ferdinand Waititu surrendered himself Sunday to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission following prosecution orders issued Friday by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, said his lawyer Kipchumba Karori.

  • Death toll in Nigeria Boko Haram attack up to 65: official
    AFP

    Death toll in Nigeria Boko Haram attack up to 65: official

    An attack this weekend by Boko Haram fighters on a funeral in northeast Nigeria has left 65 people dead, almost triple the initial toll, a local official said Sunday. Dozens more bodies were discovered following the assault Saturday by gunmen on a village close to the regional capital Maiduguri. "It is 65 people dead and 10 injured," local government chairman Muhammed Bulama said.

  • Indian villagers beat tiger to death after attacks
    The Telegraph

    Indian villagers beat tiger to death after attacks

    An investigation has been launched in India after a tigress blamed for injuring a number of villagers was clubbed to death in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh. The killing was compared to a “lynching” by Indian media and online commentators after news channels aired footage of over 40 villagers beating the tiger to death with sticks and clubs. Forestry Department officials said they tried to intervene and remove the animal from the game reserve that bordered the village in Uttar Pradesh but rangers were also set upon by the mob and had to flee for their lives.

  • USA TODAY

    National Chicken Wing Day: Get free wings Monday at Buffalo Wild Wings, Wingstop and more

    July deals: How and where to get free food plus discounts Year of freebies: How to fill 2019 with food deals National Chicken Wing Day deals Buffalo Wild Wings: Get a free snack-sized order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium or large order of boneless or traditional wings Monday. Dine-in only, while supplies last. There's also an ongoing Wing Tuesday promotion on traditional wings.

  • DCCC in 'complete chaos' as uproar over diversity intensifies
    Politico

    DCCC in 'complete chaos' as uproar over diversity intensifies

    The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is in full-blown turmoil. Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairwoman Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) was set to make an unplanned trip to Washington from her district Monday amid an outcry from top black and Latino lawmakers over a lack of diversity in the campaign arm's senior management ranks. Bustos' sudden return to D.C., just days after Congress left for a six-week-long August recess, comes as aides and lawmakers are calling for systematic changes to the DCCC, the party's main election organ.

  • Turkey Stockpiled F-16 Parts Ahead of Getting the Russian S-400 Anti-Air System
    The National Interest

    Turkey Stockpiled F-16 Parts Ahead of Getting the Russian S-400 Anti-Air System

    NATO member Turkey is determined to acquire ballistic missile technology, and aims to co-produce the next generation of the S-400, the officials added, citing discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Erdogan said his country will take delivery of the S-400 within days. A Bloomberg report says Turkey has been stockpiling parts for F-16s and other military equipment in anticipation of a U.S. sanction for acquiring the Russian S-400 air defense system.

  • The Second 2020 Democratic Debate Is Almost Here. Here’s Everything You Need to Know
    Time

    The Second 2020 Democratic Debate Is Almost Here. Here’s Everything You Need to Know

    Twenty Democratic 2020 presidential candidates — including former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, California Sen. Kamala Harris and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg — will face off in the second primary debates this week. On Tuesday night, the first of the debate, Sanders and Warren will stand side-by-side, making it likely the two progressive candidates will face off on issues such health care and their plans for free college and eliminating student debt. There will be much anticipation for more breakout moments from Biden and Harris, who are once again on the second night of the debates.

  • Inside the Secret Campaign to Export U.S. Nuclear Tech to Saudi Arabia
    The Daily Beast

    Inside the Secret Campaign to Export U.S. Nuclear Tech to Saudi Arabia

    With that, the American nuclear executives saw a way back into the fold and deployed a force to secretly convince the White House and Capitol Hill to consider a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia and to soften its stance on requiring Riyadh sign on to the strictest of nuclear safeguards. That convincing came with a promise: If the administration backed American nuclear enterprises in Saudi it could fulfill one of its main policy goals—countering Russia and China. The coalition leaned on Trump officials to help them push forward its case, including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Trump adviser Tom Barrack.

  • Pennsylvania man accused of killing wife apologizes to victim's family
    WPVI – Philadelphia

    Pennsylvania man accused of killing wife apologizes to victim's family

    A man charged in the death of his wife at their eastern Pennsylvania home on the Fourth of July has apologized to her family, but declined to say anything to the rest of the community.

  • 2 US teens jailed in Italy in policeman's killing
    Associated Press

    2 US teens jailed in Italy in policeman's killing

    Two American teenagers who were classmates at a California high school spent a second night in a Rome jail Saturday after they were interrogated for hours about their alleged roles in the murder of an Italian policeman. Investigators contended in written statements Saturday that the pair had confessed to their roles in the grisly slaying. Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega, a member of the storied Carabinieri paramilitary corps, was stabbed eight times, allegedly by one of the teens, leaving him bleeding on a street close to the teens' upscale hotel near Rome's Tiber River.