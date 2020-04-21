FinancialForce Spring 2020 Release Enhances Insights, Analytics, and Personalization to Support Customer Agility

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialForce, provider of the only modern ERP suite and the #1 professional services automation ( PSA ), today announced general availability of its Spring 2020 Release, supporting customers as they navigate changing market dynamics. The major release delivers powerful innovations across FinancialForce's ERP and PSA cloud solutions, including enhancements in intelligent project and resource management, global accounting, actionable analytics, next-generation user experience, and accelerated time-to-value.

"We worked closely with our customers on the Spring 2020 Release to advance our entire product portfolio," said Dan Brown, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, FinancialForce. "These new features will help customers better access key metrics, drive decisions, and support success amid a rapidly changing business climate."

With the Spring 2020 Release, customers gain insights and actionable data to make faster and better decisions, continuously assess both business health and risks, and forecast demand to take appropriate action. Advances support agility, productivity in the full range of work environments, and collaboration with employees, customers and partners.

"Companies today are under increased pressure to conduct frequent and even continuous cash flow analysis, revenue forecasting, and resource allocation," said R. "Ray" Wang, Principal Analyst and Founder, Constellation Research, Inc. "Organizations that take a 360-degree view of their business through real-time data and insights are better positioned for success. Customers expect their ERP vendor to forward-invest in innovation, especially requirements that support an organization's need to make faster and better-informed decisions for a strong future."

Key features of the Spring 2020 Release include:

Accounting & Financial Reporting: Personalizing analytics to customer needs

The Spring 2020 Release of FinancialForce Accounting & Financial Reporting offers more powerful personalization of analytics. Through custom objects, dynamic workspaces, and a new Income Statement (complementing the recently released Lightning Trial Balance report), customers will be able to work smarter and faster than ever before. Additionally, the new Deferred Revenue Reconciliation Report reduces manual reconciliation and data export for faster period close, while the Aged Analysis Report introduces new insights and predictability.

Accounting & Financial Reporting: Easily run international finances

To help companies manage their global operations better, FinancialForce Accounting & Reporting now offers several new features, including: multi-book functionality for maintaining separate books by entity, French and Spanish localizations and financial reporting, enhanced currency management revaluation and translation, and the ability to easily tailor language packs. FinancialForce now features global value-added tax (VAT) support through an integration with Avalara.

Billing & Revenue Management: Automate contract-to-revenue processes

The Spring 2020 Release continues the Salesforce Lightning Experience (LEX) journey by reimagining the Billing Central UX with native Lightning Web Components (LWC), improving user productivity and further automating billing processes. In FinancialForce Revenue Management, new Deferred Revenue Forecasting and Reporting (powered by Salesforce Einstein) helps streamline critical reconciliation processes during period close. Analysis Items in Billing Documents reduce data re-entry, streamlining the handoff from contract to billing and accounting.