How Financially Strong Is Actinogen Medical Limited (ASX:ACW)?

Actinogen Medical Limited (ASX:ACW), which has zero-debt on its balance sheet, can maximize capital returns by increasing debt due to its lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is ACW will have to follow strict debt obligations which will reduce its financial flexibility. While ACW has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I recommend you look at the following hurdles to assess ACW’s financial health.

Is ACW right in choosing financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

There are well-known benefits of including debt in capital structure, primarily a lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is debtholders’ higher claim on company assets in the event of liquidation and stringent obligations around capital management. ACW’s absence of debt on its balance sheet may be due to lack of access to cheaper capital, or it may simply believe low cost is not worth sacrificing financial flexibility. However, choosing flexibility over capital returns is logical only if it’s a high-growth company. ACW delivered a strikingly high triple-digit revenue growth over the past year, therefore the company’s decision to choose financial flexibility is justified as it may need headroom to borrow in the future to sustain high growth.

Can ACW pay its short-term liabilities?

Since Actinogen Medical doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. Looking at ACW’s AU$768k in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of AU$14m, leading to a 17.62x current account ratio. Having said that, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered high by some.

Having no debt on the books means ACW has more financial freedom to keep growing at its current fast rate. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Going forward, its financial position may change. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for ACW’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Actinogen Medical to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

