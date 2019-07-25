How Financially Strong Is Century City International Holdings Limited (HKG:355)?

While small-cap stocks, such as Century City International Holdings Limited (HKG:355) with its market cap of HK$2.1b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Understanding the company's financial health becomes crucial, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Let's work through some financial health checks you may wish to consider if you're interested in this stock. However, this is just a partial view of the stock, and I suggest you dig deeper yourself into 355 here.

355’s Debt (And Cash Flows)

355's debt levels surged from HK$18b to HK$20b over the last 12 months , which accounts for long term debt. With this growth in debt, 355's cash and short-term investments stands at HK$3.7b , ready to be used for running the business. We note it produced negative cash flow over the last twelve months. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can assess some of 355’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can 355 pay its short-term liabilities?

With current liabilities at HK$5.9b, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of HK$14b, leading to a 2.4x current account ratio. The current ratio is the number you get when you divide current assets by current liabilities. Usually, for Hospitality companies, this is a suitable ratio as there's enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

SEHK:355 Historical Debt, July 25th 2019 More

Is 355’s debt level acceptable?

With debt reaching 89% of equity, 355 may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is somewhat unusual for small-caps companies, since lenders are often hesitant to provide attractive interest rates to less-established businesses. We can test if 355’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For 355, the ratio of 2.78x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that lenders may be more reluctant to lend out more funding as 355’s low interest coverage already puts the company at higher risk of default.

Next Steps:

Although 355’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around 355's liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 355's financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Century City International Holdings to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

