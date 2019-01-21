How Financially Strong Is Dollar Industries Limited (NSE:DOLLAR)?

While small-cap stocks, such as Dollar Industries Limited (NSE:DOLLAR) with its market cap of ₹17b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is essential, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Though, I know these factors are very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into DOLLAR here.

How does DOLLAR’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

DOLLAR’s debt levels have fallen from ₹2.2b to ₹1.8b over the last 12 months , which also accounts for long term debt. With this debt payback, DOLLAR currently has ₹203m remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its small level of operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn’t be too useful, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of DOLLAR’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does DOLLAR’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Looking at DOLLAR’s ₹2.7b in current liabilities, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of ₹6.0b, with a current ratio of 2.19x. Generally, for Luxury companies, this is a reasonable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

NSEI:DOLLAR Historical Debt January 21st 19 More

Can DOLLAR service its debt comfortably?

With debt reaching 52% of equity, DOLLAR may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In DOLLAR’s case, the ratio of 6.43x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as DOLLAR’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

Although DOLLAR’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around DOLLAR’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure DOLLAR has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Dollar Industries to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for DOLLAR’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for DOLLAR’s outlook. Valuation: What is DOLLAR worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether DOLLAR is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



