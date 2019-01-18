How Financially Strong Is Emova Group SA (EPA:ALEMV)?

While small-cap stocks, such as Emova Group SA (EPA:ALEMV) with its market cap of €16m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Companies operating in the Specialty Retail industry facing headwinds from current disruption, even ones that are profitable, are inclined towards being higher risk. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into ALEMV here.

How does ALEMV’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

ALEMV has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from €15m to €9.5m , which also accounts for long term debt. With this debt payback, ALEMV currently has €495k remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its operating cash flow is not yet significant enough to calculate a meaningful cash-to-debt ratio, indicating that operational efficiency is something we’d need to take a look at. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can examine some of ALEMV’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does ALEMV’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

With current liabilities at €14m, the company arguably has a rather low level of current assets relative its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 0.62x.

ENXTPA:ALEMV Historical Debt January 18th 19 More

Can ALEMV service its debt comfortably?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 29%, ALEMV’s debt level may be seen as prudent. ALEMV is not taking on too much debt commitment, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can check to see whether ALEMV is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In ALEMV’s, case, the ratio of 0.23x suggests that interest is not strongly covered, which means that debtors may be less inclined to loan the company more money, reducing its headroom for growth through debt.

Next Steps:

ALEMV has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at an appropriate level. However, its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how ALEMV has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Emova Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ALEMV’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ALEMV’s outlook. Valuation: What is ALEMV worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ALEMV is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



