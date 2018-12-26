How Financially Strong Is Floridienne S.A. (EBR:FLOB)?

While small-cap stocks, such as Floridienne S.A. (EBR:FLOB) with its market cap of €149m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is essential, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Nevertheless, this commentary is still very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into FLOB here.

How much cash does FLOB generate through its operations?

FLOB’s debt level has been constant at around €94m over the previous year which accounts for long term debt. At this stable level of debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at €28m for investing into the business. Additionally, FLOB has generated cash from operations of €11m during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 11%, signalling that FLOB’s operating cash is not sufficient to cover its debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In FLOB’s case, it is able to generate 0.11x cash from its debt capital.

Can FLOB meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of €89m, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of €157m, with a current ratio of 1.77x. Generally, for Food companies, this is a reasonable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Does FLOB face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 81%, FLOB can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can test if FLOB’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For FLOB, the ratio of 3.69x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as FLOB’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Although FLOB’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how FLOB has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research Floridienne to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

