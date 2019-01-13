How Financially Strong Is Freedom Foods Group Limited (ASX:FNP)?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Freedom Foods Group Limited (ASX:FNP), with a market cap of AU$1.1b. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is vital, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Nevertheless, since I only look at basic financial figures, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into FNP here.

How much cash does FNP generate through its operations?

FNP has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from AU$185m to AU$136m , which also accounts for long term debt. With this reduction in debt, FNP’s cash and short-term investments stands at AU$98m for investing into the business. Moreover, FNP has produced cash from operations of AU$24m over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 18%, indicating that FNP’s debt is not appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In FNP’s case, it is able to generate 0.18x cash from its debt capital.

Can FNP pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of AU$111m, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 2.21x. Generally, for Food companies, this is a reasonable ratio as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Does FNP face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt at 26% of equity, FNP may be thought of as appropriately levered. This range is considered safe as FNP is not taking on too much debt obligation, which may be constraining for future growth. We can test if FNP’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For FNP, the ratio of 5.12x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

FNP’s debt level is appropriate for a company its size, and it is also able to generate sufficient cash flow coverage, meaning it has been able to put its debt in good use. In addition to this, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure FNP has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research Freedom Foods Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

