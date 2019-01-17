How Financially Strong Is Funkwerk AG (FRA:FEW)?

Zero-debt allows substantial financial flexibility, especially for small-cap companies like Funkwerk AG (FRA:FEW), as the company does not have to adhere to strict debt covenants. However, it also faces higher cost of capital given interest cost is generally lower than equity. Zero-debt can alleviate some risk associated with the company meeting debt obligations, but this doesn’t automatically mean FEW has outstanding financial strength. I will go over a basic overview of the stock’s financial health, which I believe provides a ballpark estimate of their financial health status.

Is FEW growing fast enough to value financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

There are well-known benefits of including debt in capital structure, primarily a lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is debtholders’ higher claim on company assets in the event of liquidation and stringent obligations around capital management. Either FEW does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. This makes sense only if the company has a competitive edge and is growing fast off its equity capital. A single-digit revenue growth of 5.7% for FEW is considerably low for a small-cap company. More capital can help the business grow faster. If FEW is not expecting exceptional future growth, then the decision to avoid may cost shareholders in the long term.

DB:FEW Historical Debt January 17th 19 More

Can FEW pay its short-term liabilities?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Funkwerk has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. At the current liabilities level of €6.2m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of €48m, leading to a 7.81x current account ratio. Having said that, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered by some to be quite high, however this is not necessarily a negative for the company.

Next Steps:

FEW is a fast-growing firm, which supports having have zero-debt and financial freedom to continue to ramp up growth. Since there is also no concerns around FEW’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. In the future, FEW’s financial situation may change. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how FEW has been performing in the past. You should continue to research Funkwerk to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

