How Financially Strong Is Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (BME:GEST)?

Small-cap and large-cap companies receive a lot of attention from investors, but mid-cap stocks like Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (BME:GEST), with a market cap of €2.9b, are often out of the spotlight. While they are less talked about as an investment category, mid-cap risk-adjusted returns have generally been better than more commonly focused stocks that fall into the small- or large-cap categories. GEST’s financial liquidity and debt position will be analysed in this article, to get an idea of whether the company can fund opportunities for strategic growth and maintain strength through economic downturns. Don’t forget that this is a general and concentrated examination of Gestamp Automoción’s financial health, so you should conduct further analysis into GEST here.

View our latest analysis for Gestamp Automoción

How much cash does GEST generate through its operations?

GEST’s debt levels surged from €2.4b to €3.1b over the last 12 months , which accounts for long term debt. With this rise in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at €561m , ready to deploy into the business. Moreover, GEST has produced cash from operations of €635m during the same period of time, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 21%, indicating that GEST’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In GEST’s case, it is able to generate 0.21x cash from its debt capital.

Can GEST meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of €2.0b, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of €3.0b, leading to a 1.45x current account ratio. For Auto Components companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

BME:GEST Historical Debt December 24th 18 More

Can GEST service its debt comfortably?

GEST is a highly-leveraged company with debt exceeding equity by over 100%. This is not unusual for mid-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In GEST’s case, the ratio of 4.65x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving GEST ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

GEST’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure GEST has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. You should continue to research Gestamp Automoción to get a more holistic view of the mid-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for GEST’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for GEST’s outlook. Valuation: What is GEST worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether GEST is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



