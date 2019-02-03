How Financially Strong Is Global Link Communications Holdings Limited (HKG:8060)?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a subscription valued at $60.

Global Link Communications Holdings Limited (HKG:8060), which has zero-debt on its balance sheet, can maximize capital returns by increasing debt due to its lower cost of capital. However, the trade-off is 8060 will have to follow strict debt obligations which will reduce its financial flexibility. Zero-debt can alleviate some risk associated with the company meeting debt obligations, but this doesn’t automatically mean 8060 has outstanding financial strength. I will take you through a few basic checks to assess the financial health of companies with no debt.

Does 8060’s growth rate justify its decision for financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt capital generally has lower cost of capital compared to equity funding. Though, the trade-offs are that lenders require stricter capital management requirements, in addition to having a higher claim on company assets relative to shareholders. Either 8060 does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. This makes sense only if the company has a competitive edge and is growing fast off its equity capital. 8060 delivered a strikingly high triple-digit revenue growth over the past year, therefore the company’s decision to choose financial flexibility is justified as it may need headroom to borrow in the future to sustain high growth.

Can 8060 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Since Global Link Communications Holdings doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. However, another measure of financial health is its short-term obligations, which is known as liquidity. These include payments to suppliers, employees and other stakeholders. Looking at 8060’s HK$70m in current liabilities, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of HK$158m, with a current ratio of 2.25x. For Software companies, this ratio is within a sensible range as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Next Steps:

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for 8060 to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Moving forward, 8060’s financial situation may change. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how 8060 has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Global Link Communications Holdings to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

