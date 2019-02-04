How Financially Strong Is Greenfields Petroleum Corporation (CVE:GNF)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Greenfields Petroleum Corporation (CVE:GNF), with a market cap of CA$16m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Oil and Gas companies, especially ones that are currently loss-making, are inclined towards being higher risk. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is vital. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, this commentary is still very high-level, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into GNF here.

How does GNF’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

GNF has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from US$50m to US$56m , which accounts for long term debt. With this increase in debt, GNF currently has US$206k remaining in cash and short-term investments for investing into the business. Moreover, GNF has generated US$1.6m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 2.8%, signalling that GNF’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for unprofitable companies as traditional metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires a positive net income. In GNF’s case, it is able to generate 0.028x cash from its debt capital.

Can GNF meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of US$18m, it appears that the company may not be able to easily meet these obligations given the level of current assets of US$14m, with a current ratio of 0.81x.

Can GNF service its debt comfortably?

GNF is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 44%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. Though, since GNF is currently unprofitable, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

GNF’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Though its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for GNF’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. You should continue to research Greenfields Petroleum to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

