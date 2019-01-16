How Financially Strong Is GTN Limited (ASX:GTN)?

While small-cap stocks, such as GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) with its market cap of AU$225m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is crucial, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I recommend you dig deeper yourself into GTN here.

How does GTN’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

GTN’s debt levels have fallen from AU$98m to AU$58m over the last 12 months , which also accounts for long term debt. With this debt repayment, GTN’s cash and short-term investments stands at AU$52m for investing into the business. Additionally, GTN has produced cash from operations of AU$10.0m over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 17%, meaning that GTN’s debt is not appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In GTN’s case, it is able to generate 0.17x cash from its debt capital.

Can GTN meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of AU$30m, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of AU$94m, leading to a 3.07x current account ratio. However, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered by some to be quite high, however this is not necessarily a negative for the company.

Does GTN face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt at 23% of equity, GTN may be thought of as appropriately levered. This range is considered safe as GTN is not taking on too much debt obligation, which may be constraining for future growth.

Next Steps:

GTN has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at an appropriate level. Furthermore, the company exhibits proper management of current assets and upcoming liabilities. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how GTN has been performing in the past. You should continue to research GTN to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

