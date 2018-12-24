How Financially Strong Is Harbin Electric Company Limited (HKG:1133)?

While small-cap stocks, such as Harbin Electric Company Limited (HKG:1133) with its market cap of HK$4.3b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is vital, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into 1133 here.

Does 1133 produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, 1133 has reduced its debt from CN¥5.9b to CN¥1.9b , which also accounts for long term debt. With this reduction in debt, 1133’s cash and short-term investments stands at CN¥12b , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its trivial cash flows from operations make the cash-to-debt ratio less useful to us, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can assess some of 1133’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can 1133 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of CN¥38b, it seems that the business has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of CN¥48b, with a current ratio of 1.24x. For Electrical companies, this ratio is within a sensible range as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

SEHK:1133 Historical Debt December 24th 18 More

Does 1133 face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

With debt at 12% of equity, 1133 may be thought of as appropriately levered. This range is considered safe as 1133 is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can check to see whether 1133 is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In 1133’s, case, the ratio of less than 0.1x suggests is not appropriately covered lenders may refuse to lend the company more money, as it is seen as too risky in terms of default.

Next Steps:

1133 has demonstrated its ability to generate sufficient levels of cash flow, while its debt hovers at a safe level. In addition to this, the company exhibits an ability to meet its near term obligations should an adverse event occur. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure 1133 has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Harbin Electric to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

