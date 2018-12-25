How Financially Strong Is Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (NSE:HFCL)?

Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited (NSE:HFCL) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ₹26b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Companies operating in the Telecom industry facing headwinds from current disruption, even ones that are profitable, are inclined towards being higher risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is crucial. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into HFCL here.

How much cash does HFCL generate through its operations?

HFCL’s debt levels have fallen from ₹5.4b to ₹4.7b over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. With this debt repayment, HFCL currently has ₹702m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, HFCL has generated ₹2.1b in operating cash flow over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 44%, indicating that HFCL’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In HFCL’s case, it is able to generate 0.44x cash from its debt capital.

Does HFCL’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of ₹13b, it appears that the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of ₹22b, with a current ratio of 1.73x. For Telecom companies, this ratio is within a sensible range as there’s enough of a cash buffer without holding too much capital in low return investments.

Does HFCL face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

HFCL is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 40%. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In HFCL’s case, the ratio of 7.68x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be less hesitant to lend out more funding as HFCL’s high interest coverage is seen as responsible and safe practice.

Next Steps:

Although HFCL’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how HFCL has been performing in the past. I recommend you continue to research Himachal Futuristic Communications to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

