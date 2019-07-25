How Financially Strong Is The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited (NSE:INDIANHUME)?

While small-cap stocks, such as The Indian Hume Pipe Company Limited (NSE:INDIANHUME) with its market cap of ₹14b, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Understanding the company's financial health becomes essential, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. The following basic checks can help you get a picture of the company's balance sheet strength. Nevertheless, these checks don't give you a full picture, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into INDIANHUME here.

Does INDIANHUME Produce Much Cash Relative To Its Debt?

INDIANHUME's debt levels surged from ₹3.4b to ₹4.7b over the last 12 months – this includes long-term debt. With this rise in debt, INDIANHUME's cash and short-term investments stands at ₹186m to keep the business going. Its negative operating cash flow means calculating cash-to-debt wouldn't be useful. For this article’s sake, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can take a look at some of INDIANHUME’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Does INDIANHUME’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

At the current liabilities level of ₹12b, it seems that the business has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 1.27x. The current ratio is calculated by dividing current assets by current liabilities. For Construction companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there's a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

NSEI:INDIANHUME Historical Debt, July 25th 2019 More

Does INDIANHUME face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

INDIANHUME is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 91%. This is somewhat unusual for small-caps companies, since lenders are often hesitant to provide attractive interest rates to less-established businesses. We can check to see whether INDIANHUME is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In INDIANHUME's, case, the ratio of 4.19x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

Although INDIANHUME’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around INDIANHUME's liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I'm sure INDIANHUME has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Indian Hume Pipe to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

