How Financially Strong Is Inwido AB (STO:INWI)?

Inwido AB (STO:INWI) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of kr3.3b. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is vital, since poor capital management may bring about bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, I know these factors are very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into INWI here.

How does INWI’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

Over the past year, INWI has ramped up its debt from kr2.0b to kr2.6b – this includes long-term debt. With this rise in debt, INWI’s cash and short-term investments stands at kr161m for investing into the business. On top of this, INWI has produced cash from operations of kr400m over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 16%, signalling that INWI’s debt is not appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In INWI’s case, it is able to generate 0.16x cash from its debt capital.

Can INWI pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of kr1.8b, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of kr1.9b, leading to a 1.06x current account ratio. Usually, for Building companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Does INWI face the risk of succumbing to its debt-load?

INWI is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 76%. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In INWI’s case, the ratio of 39.65x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

Although INWI’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around INWI’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure INWI has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Inwido to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

