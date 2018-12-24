How Financially Strong Is iomart Group plc (LON:IOM)?

While small-cap stocks, such as iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) with its market cap of UK£367m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. IT companies, even ones that are profitable, are inclined towards being higher risk. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is crucial. Here are few basic financial health checks you should consider before taking the plunge. Nevertheless, since I only look at basic financial figures, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into IOM here.

Does IOM produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, IOM has ramped up its debt from UK£32m to UK£43m made up of predominantly near term debt. With this increase in debt, IOM’s cash and short-term investments stands at UK£9.4m for investing into the business. Moreover, IOM has generated UK£33m in operating cash flow in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 78%, meaning that IOM’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In IOM’s case, it is able to generate 0.78x cash from its debt capital.

Can IOM meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at IOM’s UK£72m in current liabilities, it appears that the company may not be able to easily meet these obligations given the level of current assets of UK£27m, with a current ratio of 0.38x.

Can IOM service its debt comfortably?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 43%, IOM can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not unusual for small-caps as debt tends to be a cheaper and faster source of funding for some businesses. We can test if IOM’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For IOM, the ratio of 15.2x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving IOM ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

Although IOM’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet debt obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. But, its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the small-cap. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how IOM has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research iomart Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

